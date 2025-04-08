Google accused of paying employees to do nothing for up to a year to stifle AI talent migration

Google is making use of aggressive noncompete clauses and extended notice periods, contends former GoogDeepMinder Nando de Freitas in a recent post on X. In some cases, Google DeepMind’s employment contracts may lock an AI developer into doing nothing for as long as a year, notes Business Insider, to prevent its AI talent from moving to competing firms. That’s a long time away from working on the cutting edge in the rapidly developing world of AI.

De Freitas says the best way to avoid such contractual chains is to simply “don’t sign these contracts.” However, folks with a pressing need for a steady income flow who get offered a well-paying position might easily be swayed into signing terms they would normally turn their nose up at. We know that the FTC banned noncompletes in states like California last year, but Google’s DeepMind is UK-based, so the company probably still has some latitude to push would-be employees to sign such agreements.

Dear @GoogDeepMind ers, First, congrats on the new impressive models.Every week one of you reaches out to me in despair to ask me how to escape your notice periods and noncompetes. Also asking me for a job because your manager has explained this is the way to get promoted, but…March 26, 2025

So, it is clear that Google is happier to pay AI talent for up to a year to do nothing than let them pass into the hands of rivals. De Freitas can perhaps speak more freely than some DeepMinders, as he has already comfortably migrated to Microsoft, where he is a VP of AI.

As one that got away, de Freitas indicates that current DeepMind employees frequently contact him. “Every week one of you reaches out to me in despair to ask me how to escape your notice periods and noncompetes,” he says in his social media post.

While de Freitas certainly sympathizes with those AI devs who find themselves in limbo, he advises them not to contact him, suggesting a couple of other names who are current leads at the Google-owned AI firm.

Ultimately, though, perhaps the best advice is not to sign a contract with undesirable extended notice periods and noncompetes. The competition for experienced AI staff is such that people should be able to avoid such contracts, which de Freitas describes as an “abuse of power.”

Google responds

BI received a statement from Google about the employee contract issues raised above. "Our employment contracts are in line with market standards," a Google spokesperson told the publication. "Given the sensitive nature of our work, we use noncompetes selectively to protect our legitimate interests."