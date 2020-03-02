Surprise! People Are Having Problems With an Optional Windows 10 Update

Microsoft released an optional Windows 10 update, KB4535996, in February to address problems affecting Windows Search. But yesterday Windows Latest reported that the update has introduced a few technical issues of its own.
Windows 10 users have reportedly complained of various problems with the KB4535996 update in Microsoft's forums, Feedback Hub and Windows Latest's comment section. It's not clear how widespread any of these problems are.
Windows Latest said that some of the problems are the standard Blue Screen of Death, random freezes and other performance issues that often accompany operating system updates. (Especially, it seems, those made to Windows 10.)
But the KB4535996 update was also said to have failed to install for some people, and it's also causing issues with sound adapters, according to the report. Uninstalling the update appears to have worked for most people affected by these issues.
Luckily optional updates like KB4535996 aren't pushed on Windows 10 users--people have to find them by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and manually searching for updates to the operating system available for installation.
Microsoft said in the Known Issues section of the KB4535996 update's support article that it's "not currently aware of any issues with this update." That isn't uncommon, though, and the company might be working to address these problems anyway.
I swear people act as if 10 is the only one with issues ever. I guess people forget how bad XP was pre-SP2 or the patches that caused 7 many issues as well.
Its almost as if software will have issues, sometimes wide spread other times not.
Who'da thunk it?
I'm a late adopter and didn't even install XP until after SP2. I waited until a fair bit after SP1 to hit Win7.
Most people just want stability from their OS, but MS is falling short.
Time to admit that there are going to be issues found and corrected, with most issues coming from... what now? Crappy drivers from the device manufacturers. Just like was the case 20 years ago.
Time to admit that Microsoft has taken control out of users hands. They don't let us pay for a version without their spyware (unless we pay mega-$$$ for Enterprise edition) and they don't give us a mature and stable baseline for those of us who don't want anything fancy from our OS and mainly value stability.
I’ve been using windows 10 since it came out and it’s been the best operating system ever. It’s all we use at work and nobody’s having issues on hundreds of machines. The complaining is pure bollocks
Most people here having issues are either too stupid to make it work properly or they’re doing something to it to screw it up.
7 Had patches that came out after SP1 that caused issues for some people, not all. Just like this.
There is no such thing as a perfectly stable OS and unless people are OK with never getting a patch to fix and exploit or other issue there never will be.
People are free to keep using 7. The problem is they will then complain that the OS has holes and exploits and be fending off massive amounts of attacks and viruses that would be patched in a current OS.
The user has never had that much control on Windows to begin with. It has always been a middle ground OS between a custom Linux/Unix OS (full) and Mac OS (near none). They have some control over basic things but never on major things, at least since Windows NT.
My only point to it is there will be patches and sometimes issues will happen for some people but the way the author writes this piece its as if this issue affects every single person. I have near 400 10 machines on my network and have yet to have any of these issues written about in articles.
My concern is about M$ latest update. Long time user within M$ operating systems and history goes back to XP age. This is about legacy naming and nothing else and migration into Win10
What I discovered during latest update. This folder c:\inet\wwwroot on my Win10 (I introduced it my self for legacy support) suddenly disappeared. A whole lot of applications I have depends on this folder and migration. It was there prior to the update but when I woke up this morning everything was gone as well as the folder itself. Wonder why .. okay nothing in it with respect to MIIS and XP but a whole lot of personal photo albums went away.
How dare M$ delete a whole folder ? Anyone having the same observations ?
How I suddenly came to hate M$
ONCE AGAIN, THIS IS USER ERROR AND USERS DOING SILLY THINGS, then getting mad if ms does something to folders it has control over.
do you think it;s a good idea to store your personal photos (without verified backups) in an IIS webroot folder? if you hate them so much, then you can use Linux or ChromeOS
What I am addressing, how dare M$ delete an entire folder? I have my backups
Address the severity in this respect