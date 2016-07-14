3DMark 'Time Spy' Benchmarks DX12 Performance, Available Now

3DMark has been promising a DirectX 12 benchmark for some time now, and the company has finally delivered on its promise with the debut of Time Spy.

The new 3DMark test was initially slated for an early 2016 release, but it took the backseat for a recent UI upgrade to the benchmarking suite. However, Time Spy is available for download now for 3DMark Basic, Advanced and Demo versions. The only exception is the Professional edition (you’ll have to contact 3DMark directly for a quote), which doesn’t currently include a way to update or individually install the new Time Spy test.

The test itself supports all of DirectX 12’s exclusive features, including asynchronous compute, explicit multi-adapter and multi-threading technologies. The benchmark was built from the ground up to take full advantage of the low-level graphics API.

Time Spy visits scenes from previous 3DMark benchmarks in a museum-like setting. The new test renders the scene at a resolution of 2560 x 1440, and it stresses both the GPU and CPU individually, in addition providing an overall and combined score similar to previous 3DMark benchmarks.

3DMark Basic, Advanced and Demo users that are interested in testing their system’s DirectX 12 performance prowess can either download the DLC manually from the Steam Store or update the module within the 3DMark program. Standalone versions of 3DMark are available directly from the company’s website.