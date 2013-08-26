Trending

Asus Reveals the NFC Express USB 3.0 NFC Receiver

By

Asus has revealed its NFC Express accessory -- a USB 3.0 based NFC Receiver and USB 3.0 hub.

Asus has announced the arrival of a USB 3.0 based NFC receiver, which allows you to connect to your NFC enabled devices to transfer data without the need for a wire. The accessory will be called the 'NFC Express.'

The unit will not only act as an NFC receiver, but also as a USB 3.0 hub, as it features two USB 3.0 ports. In addition, it also comes with its own NFC tag, which can be used as a key to log on to Windows 8 based systems without needing a password.

Asus' NFC Express accessory will ship standard with the Z87-Deluxe/DUAL motherboard, though it can also be purchased separately. Sadly, there is no information on what it would cost if purchased by itself.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • antilycus 26 August 2013 16:19
    What is this "windows" thing that everyone talks about? My OS is free and open and is the largest used operating system on the planet...it's called linux.
  • sykozis 26 August 2013 16:36
    You're a couple months late on this. Newegg has been selling Asus NFC Express since at least June. They currently have it listed for $39.99 + $5.99 shipping.
  • shmidlab 26 August 2013 16:59
    11426101 said:
    What is this "windows" thing that everyone talks about? My OS is free and open and is the largest used operating system on the planet...it's called linux.

    Linux is a great OS, but please don't misrepresent the facts. Windows still maintains 90% of the desktop OS market share.

    http://www.netmarketshare.com/operating-system-market-share.aspx?qprid=10&qpcustomd=0
  • Hando567 26 August 2013 18:16
    11426315 said:
    11426101 said:
    What is this "windows" thing that everyone talks about? My OS is free and open and is the largest used operating system on the planet...it's called linux.

    Linux is a great OS, but please don't misrepresent the facts. Windows still maintains 90% of the desktop OS market share.

    http://www.netmarketshare.com/operating-system-market-share.aspx?qprid=10&qpcustomd=0

    Technically he was also correct, as are you. You brought up desktop OS statistics, he simply said operating system. The OS of many of the industrial, commercial, and home products available that are not "computers" in the traditional sense, but employ computing elements are Linux based.
  • rwinches 26 August 2013 21:55
    Yep.
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813995015&Tpk=asus%20nfc%20express

    The buyer comment/feedback is helpful
