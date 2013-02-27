Tom's Guide: 15 Cleaning Tools for Your PC

Though we may try our best to keep things squeaky clean, over time, your computer can become clogged with unnecessary files, folders, viruses and other undesirable content. As such, it's advisable to include your PC in your spring cleaning regime and give it a regular once over every few months. The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of tools that will help you keep your computer running smoothly. Be sure to check it out!

Does it take forever for your PC applications to load? Are web pages loading slowly despite your super-fast broadband connection? Is your hard drive riddled with duplicate files and the detritus of old programs and settings? Maybe it’s time for your system to enjoy a bit of spring cleaning. Here are a few free utilities that specialize in "cleaning" your PC. Among other things, these applications can remove unnecessary files, track down duplicates, and help insure clean uninstalls—speeding up your system and cleaning out space used by junk and temporary files.15 Tools for Cleaning Your PC

