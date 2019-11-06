Binning Your Binned CPU: Der8auer Sells 5.3GHz 9900KS's In Germany

Intel recently launched its Core i9-9900KS, which is a specially-binned Core i9-9900K that runs at 5.0 GHz on all cores. That’s not enough for some, though, who want their binned CPUs to be binned yet again, which is why Der8auer over in Germany is testing a whole bunch of these -9900KS’s and selecting the best chips for you.
Of course, Der8auer isn’t the only one to do this. U.S. based Silicon Lottery is also binning the 9900KS CPUs, clocking them at up to 5.2 GHz on all cores with a voltage of 1.325V. Der8auer’s chips are faster, though, with his “Advanced Edition” 9900KS running at a whopping 5.3 GHz on all cores. Der8auer hasn’t listed which voltage he runs the chips at, though he will include this information on the packaging if you purchase one, so you know what you need to do to get the chip to run at this higher clock. Der8auer users an AVX offset of -3 (compared to -2 that the Silicon Lottery uses), which is probably how he’s able to reach the slightly higher overclock without serious overheating issues.
As part of the Advanced Edition chip, Der8auer also engraves the IHS (integrated heatspreader), and replaces the factory thermal paste with Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut paste – which he claims helps the CPU run 8 degrees cooler under load.
Another key difference between Der8auer’s chip and Silicon Lottery’s silicon is the warranty: where Silicon Lottery offers a one-year warranty on its part, Der8auer offers two years of “King Mod Warranty” – likely because the EU makes it mandatory for any reseller to offer two years of warranty on its products, even if the factory warranty is less. Of course, by overclocking, the standard factory warranty from Intel is immediately void, which is why Der8auer’s warranty is a comforting inclusion.
Do note, though; You’ll need the right motherboard to achieve these overclocks. It’ll only work with the right Z390 motherboard, but even then you’re probably best off with one that has the best VRM circuitry in order to ensure stability – small temporary drops in voltage can be enough to destabilize the processor and cause crashes, and at these high overclocks you want to avoid running a higher voltage to compensate for this due to thermal issues.
Der8auer’s binned -9900KS 5.3 GHz Advanced Edition costs €999.90 from Caseking in Germany, which translates to about $1100 USD – and this price includes shipping and VAT.
Yeah,he says : " Der8auer also engraves the IHS (integrated heatspreader), and replaces the factory thermal paste"
so it's the normal paste not the tim.
Der8auer has form here. On the original 9900K he delidded the CPUs, lapped the dies, and re-lidded with the liquid metal which he has a financial stake in. The 9900K did use STIM but he claimed a 9 degree reduction in temps doing this.
So, no, this isn't a remark about the normal thermal paste applied between the CPU and the heat sink (be it air or liquid cooled).
For comparison purposes, information concerning Silicon Lottery's findings on the effectiveness of delidding Intel processors from 3rd Generation Ivy Bridge to 9th Generation Coffee Lake Refresh is in Section 9 - The TIM Problem: Intel Temperature Guide: https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/intel-temperature-guide.1488337/
The term "Thermal Interface Material" or "TIM" is also called "thermal compound" but is more commonly known as "paste". TIM is a generic term used for any material used for transferring heat from one surface to another, whether it's from the Die to the IHS, or from the IHS to the cooler.
When used between the IHS and the cooler, TIM almost always refers to paste, but serious overclockers might instead choose to use liquid metal. However, when used between the Die and the IHS, the most effective TIM is "Indium" solder, which Intel used on 2nd Generation Sandy Bridge and earlier processors.
With 3rd Generation Ivy Bridge processors, Intel began using paste between the Die and the IHS, which is when "delidding" became the go-to solution for overclockers. Since IHS soldering is a complicated and exacting process far beyond the capabilities of end users, replacing the paste with liquid metal is the practical answer to regain thermal efficiency lost when Intel changed from solder (sTIM) to paste (pTIM).
With 9th Generation, Intel returned to solder due to the high power consumption and heat dissipation problems with the 8 core 16 thread 9900K, which became blatantly evident with the 6 core 12 thread 8700K. Nonetheless, Intel made the Die and the solder thicker on 9th Generation, which although is a compromise, is still an improvement over paste, but less efficient than 2nd Generation Sandy Bridge and earlier processors.
Note that delidding requires the use of only liquid metal TIM between the Die and IHS. Typical silicon TIM will fail in a relatively brief period of time. A process known as “pump-out” will cause silicon TIM to ooze out from between the Die and IHS due to thermal cycling. Intel's TIM is formulated to resist pump out, but has relatively poor thermal conductivity. It also degrades, but over longer periods of time. A highly recommended liquid metal TIM is Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut.
Here’s the short list in order of thermal conductivity:
Indium - 81.8 W/mk (Used in processors with soldered IHS)
Liquid Metal TIM (IHS to Die)
Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut - 73.0 W/mk
CoolLaboratory Liquid Ultra - 38.4 W/mk
CoolLaboratory Liquid Pro - 32.6 W/mk
Typical Silicon TIM (IHS to Cooler)
Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut - 12.5 W/mk
Arctic Silver 5 - 9.0 W/mk
Arctic Cooling MX4 - 8.5 W/mk