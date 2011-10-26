Bethesda Reveals PC Requirements for Skyrim

Tuesday Bethesda released the minimum and recommended system requirements for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, revealed just over two weeks away from the game's retail release. Bethesda's VP for PR and Marketing Pete Hines also added via Twitter that the minimum specs will "get you playing" without going into any additional details.

"The recommended specs let you play on High, not on Ultra," he said. "You'll want a beefier rig for that." He later said that Bethesda doesn't plan on releasing a spec list for the "Ultra" setting.

To meet the recommended PC specification, you'll need the following:

Windows 7/Vista/XP PC (32 or 64 bit)

Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD CPU

4 GB System RAM

6 GB free HDD space

DirectX 9 compatible NVIDIA or AMD ATI video card with 1GB of RAM (Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 or higher; ATI Radeon 4890 or higher).

DirectX compatible sound card

Internet access for Steam activation

And here's the minimum requirements to get the game up and running:

Windows 7/Vista/XP PC (32 or 64 bit)

Processor: Dual Core 2.0 GHz or equivalent processor

2 GB System RAM

6 GB free HDD Space

Direct X 9 compliant video card with 512 MB of RAM

DirectX compatible sound card

Internet access for Steam activation

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is slated to hit retail and virtual shelves on November 11, 2011 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and windows PC.