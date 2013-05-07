Intel's Core i7-4770K Overclocked to 8.0 GHz; See Video!

Earlier, we showed you a screenshot of Intel's Haswell Core i7-4770K overclocked to a massive 7.0 GHz, but now we have a piece of video showing the CPU overclocked all the way to 8.0 GHz. Theoretically, the CPU shouldn't be able to go above 8 GHz due to restrictions with the multiplier and base clock, even on the "*K" version.

The video shows the CPU with only two cores enabled and HyperThreading disabled. The voltage of the CPU reaches 2.259 V as the CPU's clock speed is gradually increased.

Sadly, it shows nothing about temperatures, and for all we know, this video might well be a crafted fake, nothing but numerous edited screenshots in a slideshow, filmed to trick us into thinking otherwise. We cannot be certain, but the video below is still impressive.