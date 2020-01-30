LG's Incredible 5K2K Superwide Monitor Is Now on Sale at £957 (29% Off)

OK. This superwide monitor deal isn't exactly cheap at nearly £1,000. But is it very special. And it is much more affordable than it's ever been before. We give you LG's stunning 5K2K panel, the LG 34WK95U-W now on sale at just £957 (29% off its retail price). The showbiz spec involves a 5,120 x 2,160 pixel grid, hence the 5K2K sobriquet.

That gives the LG 34WK95U-W a far higher pixel density (163.44 PPI) than not only other 34-inch ultra-wide monitors, but most other desktop PC displays, period. Of course, oodles of pixels isn't all this panel has going for it. Thanks to Nano IPS tech, it's at the very cutting edge of current display technology.

Highlights include 1,200:1 contrast ratio, which is a cut above the IPS norm, 98 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, which puts it in rarefied territory with some serious content creation monitors, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. The latter demands local dimming, albeit the LG 34WK95U's implementation is rather rudimentary.

LG 34WK95U-W 5K2K 34" Monitor: Was £1,356, now £957

With its 5K2K native resolution, 34-inch screen real estate, Thunderbolt support, and Nano IPS colours this LG monitor is the thing Superwide dreams are made of. View Deal

Specifications

Panel Size 34-inch Native Resolution 5120 x 2160 Pixel Density 163.44 PPI Panel Type Nano IPS, 10-bit Maximum Refresh 60 Hz Response 5ms G2G Contrast 1200:1 Display Inputs DisplayPort, USB Type C, HDMI VESA Mount 100x100 Warranty 2 Years

To that you can add a few other welcome features. Most notable is the Thunderbolt 3 / USB C connectivity complete with up to 85 watts of charging power. So, it's perfect for hooking up to late model laptops and MacBooks that support the super-high resolution. Just remember, at this resolution all you're going to get is 60Hz in terms of refresh.

Obviously at £956.99, this remains a major purchase. But this screen was around £1,500 at launch, still typically sells for at least £1,300 and to really put the price into context other retailers sell refurbished examples for about the same money. You can also check out some of our other favourite monitors of 2020, if this 5K2K stunner is a little rich for you.