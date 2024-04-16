Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti Super drops to $749 — its lowest price ever

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is one of the latest generation of GPUs and part of the most recent refresh of the Nvidia stack. Several Super variants were introduced at the beginning of the year, giving a small performance boost for some of Nvidia's RTX cards. The RTX 4070 Ti saw a boost from 12GB of VRAM to 16GB of VRAM on the Super and a small performance uplift for the same MSRP as the original RTX 4070 Ti.

Dell is offering a discounted price of $749 on the PNY Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super. The listed price for the card is $1,049, but they've been selling for $799 so it's a more realistic $50 discount in reality which is still nothing to be sniffed at.

The PNY Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super comes with 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM, combined with a 256-bit memory bus that outputs 21Gbps. Even with the increased VRAM upgrade, the standard RTX 4070 Ti is very similar to the PNY Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super. Take a look at our review of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super for more detailed information and performance benchmark testing.

PNY Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900246-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/pny-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-16gb-verto-overclocked-edition-dlss-3/apd/ac892281/graphic-video-cards" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $749 at Dell (was $1,049) Cores/Stream Processors: 8448

VRAM: 16GB

Core Clock: 2340 MHz

Boost Clock: 2630 MHz



The Super variant of the RTX 4070 Ti comes with 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM making use of a 256-bit memory bus width. An improvement over the standard 4070 Ti, but not by a considerable amount.

Predictably, on our GPU hierarchy, the RTX 4070 Ti Super's performance sits just below the RTX 4080 and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT.