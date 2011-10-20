Trending

Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse Boasts 3-year Battery Life

That's a long time to develop a repetitive stress injury in your click-finger.

If you're among the majority of computer users who don't do everything possible to preserve battery life in your accessories, Logitech's M525 wireless mouse might be for you. The ergonomic design and supposedly extremely accurate scroll wheel are decent (if standard) features, but the mouse's real selling point is the purported 3-year battery life that, if true, promises to make the frustrating search for your long-forgotten cache of AA's a rarity. The battery life was tested on a simulated profile of a typical user. That study looked at factors ranging from type of work performed, the surface on which users used their mouse, frequency of use and battery type. Logitech have not made the specifics of their study explaining precisely how they reached the 3-year figure public, but interested readers can review the short article posted on their website explaining their conclusion in vague terms.

If you're interested, it's best to be a Windows user. The mouse supports XP, Vista and Windows 7. Mac users need OSX 10.5 and higher, and Linux users need kernel 2.6 and up. Just make sure you remember to turn the danged thing off before putting it into your messenger bag.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • the associate 20 October 2011 23:18
    3 years later when the batteries die you'd be like "WTf?? Damn I forgot this thing took batteries, I NEED BATTERIES!!!"
  • 03flat4 20 October 2011 23:28
    lol@ the associate!
  • 20 October 2011 23:28
    I have owned and used a logitech m505 for about 18 months now without changing the batteries (2 AAs), and it still tells me i've got 50% battery life left.
  • Lutfij 20 October 2011 23:32
    ^ :lol:
  • JohnnyLucky 20 October 2011 23:35
    What did Logitech do? Did they install a wrist watch battery in the mouse?
  • 20 October 2011 23:52
    I bet the mouse dies before the battery does, LOL! I've yet to have a mouse last me 3 years.
    Reply
  • kittle 20 October 2011 23:53
    I'll believe it when I see it actually work.
    If it can last through a weekend of solid gaming, then they have something. but if their "test" was 20mins a day of email and facebook - then forget it.
    Reply
  • huron 20 October 2011 23:53
    I'd like to see what a typical user is when they finally make those numbers public.

    Call me a skeptic, but I rarely believe the marketing.

    But...if it's true, I wouldn't complain.
  • ben850 20 October 2011 23:54
    timinatorI bet the mouse dies before the battery does, LOL! I've yet to have a mouse last me 3 years.
    Logitech MX518 for 4 years and still going strong..
  • lockhrt999 21 October 2011 00:23
    Mine almost 3 years old and still working fine. 20c batteries work for 20 days. Recently I bought batteries of a shitty brand. They are so loose that on extreme maneuvers they come out the sockets and the batteries are saved (that way). :D
