PowerColor Announces HD 7750 EyeFinity 4 LP Edition

By

Powercolor is releasing a new low-profile graphics card that can drive up to four displays through its four mini-DisplayPort outputs.

PowerColor has announced a new low-profile graphics card, the Radeon HD 7750 Eyefinity 4 LP card. This card is no ordinary low-profile card, though. It's a card with support for up to four monitors for four-way Eyefinity. This is, of course, the biggest attraction of the card -- it features four mini-DisplayPort ports, making the card ideal for industrial applications.

The card features a core with 512 stream processors, 32 TMUs and 16 ROPs. It has a clock speed of 800 MHz. It also features 2 GB of GDDR5 memory, which runs over a 128-bit memory interface at an effective speed of 4.5 GHz. 

At the time of writing there is no word yet on the card's availability or pricing.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gsxrme 31 May 2013 00:12
    LoL!
  • nevilence 31 May 2013 01:44
    Thats a nice card for none gaming eyefinity setup, would work nicely when I am doing my programming
  • Sangeet Khatri 31 May 2013 10:33
    I think this is good, as ofcourse it is not meant for gaming on 4 screens, that would be like a mountain trying to stand over paper. But since it can drive 4 displays at once, it would be good for programmers and other business users who do not play games but require multiple monitors. It is really good for that purpose
