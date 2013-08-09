SATA-IO Introduces the SATA v3.2 Specifications

The SATA-IO (Serial ATA International Organization) has announced the new SATA Revision 3.2 specification. The new standard will carry a number of awaited features.
For starters, the new specification will have support for the SATA Express standard. The SATA Express standard, in short, is the use of a PCIe bus to drive storage devices. While there have been PCIe based storage devices before, the SATA Express standard will unify the system and allow operating systems to get away with only needing one driver to use the devices. SATA Express will also allow devices to run at speeds of up to 2.0 GB/s, as compared to just 6 Gb/s for the SATA3 standard.
"SATA technology continues to evolve to accommodate ever-changing storage industry requirements. The updates featured in the revision 3.2 specification, such as SATA Express and enhancements for emerging solid state hybrid drives, are driven by current market trends. These new features demonstrate SATA-IO's ongoing commitment to providing low-cost, high-performance storage solutions," said Mladen Luksic, SATA-IO President.
The new standard will also hold the M.2 form factor, which is accepted as the next evolution of mini-PCIe. The M.2 form factor can do more than just accept storage devices. It also accepts WiFi cards, USB cards, WWAN cards, and more. Other features that will be found in the SATA 3.2 specification include DevSleep, USM, Transitional Energy Reporting, Hybrid Information, microSSD, and Rebuild Assist for reconstructing RAID arrays.
SATA-IO will be attending the Flash Memory Summit on August 13 through August 15 in Santa Clara, where we can expect more information to be released.
- Any comment on SATA port location on motherboard? The current geometry can be inconvenient when a huge graphics card is installed.
2.0GB/S = 20Gb/S (aprox) so it is three and a bit times faster.
No... it doesn't. By using your math we could also say that 80% = 100% (aprox).
8bits in a Byte would be 2GB/s = 16gb/s, making it less than three times faster.
There's about 25% overhead on SATA (which is why SATA III gives you 600 MB/s instead of 750 MB/s that you should get by direct conversion of 6 Gb/s), so if you're getting 2048 MB/s, then the actual interface provides 2048 x 1.25 = 2560 MB/s = 20,480 Mb/s = 20.48 Gb/s.
HOWEVER, since PCIe 3.0 only enables up to 8 Gb/s (GT/s, to be more accurate) and PCIe 4.0 enables 16 GT/s, I think SATA 3.2 enables a 16.38 Gb/s interface (2 GB/s x 8 bits per byte) and not 20 Gb/s.
First of all, binary units are almost never used when talking about communication speed,
The M and G here are metric not binary.
Also,
SATA 3.0 channel speed: 6Gb/s
SATA 3.0 actual data speed: 0.6GB/s not 0.75GB/s because of 8b/10b encoding
PCIe 3.0 channel speed: 8Gb/s per link
PCIe 3.0 actual data speed: 1GB/s per link because it's using the more efficient 128b/130b encoding
SATA Express = 2 lanes PCIe 3.0 = 16Gb/s = 2GB/s