New Acer Displays Have Near-Zero Frame

Acer has launched a new series of "zero frame" LED-backlit IPS panels here in the United States that's ideal for consumers who use more than one display.

According to Acer, the frame is actually 0.8-inches thin, providing "seamless" visuals when several units are placed side-by-side and/or on top of each other. The frame also has a brushed hairline finish and a magnetic surface for posting notes and storing paper clips directly to the display's stand.

This new Acer H6 Series comes in two models: the 21.5-inch version (H226HQL) and the 23-inch version (H236HL). Both models have Full 1080p HD IPS panels, wide viewing angles up to 178 degrees, a crisp 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a brightness of 250 cd/m2, and a fast 5ms response time. They also provide the Acer eColor Management tool which allows users to optimize image performance under different viewing scenarios.

"Our new Acer H Series displays are the ideal all-around monitors due to their flexibility, Full HD resolution and excellent viewing angles," said Chris White, senior director of product marketing for Acer America. "They offer users the ability to display content with viewing angles as wide as 178 degrees, which makes them ideal for collaborating with others. Plus, the near zero frame construction is perfect for use in multi-monitor setups and video walls."

Acer said the displays can tilt from -5 to 15-degrees so that users can adjust them for the most comfortable fit. They also come with built-in speakers and multiple digital connectivity options including HDMI, DVI and VGA.

The company launched the H6 Series across Europe back in November 2012. Although it wasn't mentioned in the North American announcement (and doesn't show up on the tech specs), Acer said this new series features built-in support for Mobile High-Definition Link, or MHL. This allows an MHL-compatible device like a tablet or smartphone to not only display its contents on the big screen, but receive a charge from the display as well. Unlike HDMI, MHL includes a built-in third power connection line next to the video and audio lanes, eliminating the need for a separate power adapter.

The new Acer H6 Series displays are now available at retailers in the U.S. costing $149.99 for the 21.5-inch Acer H226HQL display and $179.99 for the 23-inch Acer H236HL display.