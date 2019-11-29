Acer Nitro 7 Gaming Laptop With Core i7-9750H, GTX 1650 Goes On Sale For $750

Acer Nitro 7 (Image credit: Acer)

While the Acer Nitro 7 gaming laptop normally costs $1,099.99, this Black Friday Best Buy has it on sale for $749.99 for a very limited time.

Acer's Nitro 7 is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. This model in particular employs a high-end 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor. The six-core, 12-thread chip runs at 2.6 GHz, but has a boost clock that climbs to 4.5 GHz.

The laptop has 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB SSD. There are two memory slots inside the Nitro so the memory can be expanded to 32GB. A GeForce GTX 1650 takes care of all the graphics-intensive workloads. Making it one of the better gaming laptop deals we've seen so far.

The Acer Nitro 7 has a 15.9 x 11 x 0.9 inches footprint and weighs around 5.51 pounds. It comes with a 4-cell lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 3,720 mAh. Acer advertises the Nitro 7 with a maximum battery life of seven hours.

As you would expect from a gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 7 has a backlit keyboard to add some flair to the device. There are also a multi-gesture touchpad, built-in HD webcam with microphone and a pair of stereo speakers.

The Acer Nitro 7 comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. On the USB front, the laptop offers one USB 2.0 Type-A port and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. It also has a single HDMI port and headphone jack for video and audio output, respectively.

Acer backs the Nitro 7 gaming laptop with a limited one-year warranty.