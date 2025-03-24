RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a hi-res 3072 x 1920 display on sale for only $1,249

If you're a gamer who likes to take your gaming away from the desktop setup occasionally, this deal provides you with a mobile gaming platform that can still run the latest games, is easily transportable, and has a high-resolution screen and powerful components.

You can find this deal at B&H Photo, where the 14.5-inch Acer Predator Helios Neo is reduced to $1,249 — a $600 reduction from the original $1,849 list price. You might not be able to easily get your hands on a desktop graphics card of any type, but if you're desperate to upgrade, a gaming laptop is the next best thing.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is a powerful little bundle with high-end specs and plenty of pokes to add longevity to this gaming laptop. The 14.5-inch IPS screen boasts a 3072 x 1920 pixel count with high pixel density, and inside the chassis of the laptop are the following components: An Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: now $1,249 at Dell (was $1,849)

We've tested and reviewed the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 and found it to have solid gaming performance, quiet fans while gaming, and good battery life - important for a portable gaming machine. Negatives of this laptop include weak speakers, a lack of tactile feedback on the keyboard, and non-upgradable RAM. Luckily, this model comes with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and should be adequate for some time.