RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a hi-res 3072 x 1920 display on sale for only $1,249
This small build hides big power!
If you're a gamer who likes to take your gaming away from the desktop setup occasionally, this deal provides you with a mobile gaming platform that can still run the latest games, is easily transportable, and has a high-resolution screen and powerful components.
You can find this deal at B&H Photo, where the 14.5-inch Acer Predator Helios Neo is reduced to $1,249 — a $600 reduction from the original $1,849 list price. You might not be able to easily get your hands on a desktop graphics card of any type, but if you're desperate to upgrade, a gaming laptop is the next best thing.
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is a powerful little bundle with high-end specs and plenty of pokes to add longevity to this gaming laptop. The 14.5-inch IPS screen boasts a 3072 x 1920 pixel count with high pixel density, and inside the chassis of the laptop are the following components: An Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: now $1,249 at Dell (was $1,849)
We've tested and reviewed the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 and found it to have solid gaming performance, quiet fans while gaming, and good battery life - important for a portable gaming machine. Negatives of this laptop include weak speakers, a lack of tactile feedback on the keyboard, and non-upgradable RAM. Luckily, this model comes with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and should be adequate for some time.
Roland Of GileadDefinitely worthy of a spin. The 4070 is woefully inadequate at native, but dropping back a little would get good FPS, and with DLSS 4 and FG, it's still a great gamer.Reply
Alvar "Miles" UdellIt's been on deal for the last couple of weeks at that price, I've been tempted to get it but I'm waiting to see if it dips under $1000. You can also chalk up a fairly middling battery life number as well, think THs review said about 8 hours, and only a single M.2 slot so storage upgrades will come at a higher cost.Reply
