Acer’s Swift 5 Is One of the First Intel 11th Gen Core Evo-Verified Laptops

Acer is among the many companies announcing laptops with Intel’s 11th Gen Core mobile processors today, all hoping to land on our best ultrabooks list. The Acer Swift 5 will be among the first that is verified to meet the standard of Intel’s Evo platform (formerly Project Athena). That laptop will start at $999.99 and arrive in November.



Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) Acer Swift (SF314-59) CPU 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe RAM Not disclosed 16GB LPDD4X 16GB LPDD4X Storage Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Display 14-inch, FHD, touchscreen 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504, 3:2 aspect ratio 14-inch, FHD display Battery Up to 17 hours Up to 18 hours Not disclosed Weight 2.3 pounds 2.6 pounds 2.7 pounds Starting Price $999.99 $799.99 $699.99

The Swift 5 will come in a chassis made of magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum, with a hinge that lifts the keyboard to an ergonomic angle. It will go up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics. The display is covered in Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla glass, and Acer will offer optional antimicrobial treatment on the touchpad, keyboard and other surfaces.

Two versions of the Acer Swift 3 are also being revealed today. The SF313-53 with a 13.5-inch, 2K screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio will start at $799.99 and land in November, while the SF314-59 with a 14-inch FHD display will release the same month for $699.99. Both will have Iris Xe Graphics and Thunderbolt 4, as well as Wi-Fi 6.

Some specs have yet to be disclosed, but we expect to know everything about Acer’s new Tiger Lake laptops by time they launch in November. We look forward to testing them to see what kind of battery life and gaming performance they can deliver.