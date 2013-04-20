Trending

Adata Releases XPG DDR3-2600 Gaming Memory

Adata has released its flagship gaming memory SKU, a 16 GB kit with two 2,600 MHz DDR3 DIMMs.

Adata has released a new top-model in its XPG Gaming V2.0 DDR3 memory lineup. This is a 16 GB kit that has two modules of 8 GB of 2,600 MHz DDR3 memory. The memory modules, as the name indicates, is targeted towards gamers and enthusiasts.

The DIMMs have timings of CL11-13-13-35. They also run on a higher voltage of 1.65 V. In order to make the 2,600 MHz clock speed attainable, Adata has included support for the 1.3 release of the XMP (Extreme Memory Profile).

The units are also covered by a big heat spreader, which should make the units run more stable and cool. The heat spreaders are fastened firmly with two screws.

So far there has been no word on official MSRP pricing or availability.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wolley74 20 April 2013 03:20
    "Gaming" RAM... Riiiiiiight
  • Stimpack 20 April 2013 03:22
    Get your gaming pants on, ladies and gentlemen.
  • Soda-88 20 April 2013 03:24
    You mean video rendering RAM?
  • patrick47018 20 April 2013 03:33
    Smexy as F----

    Watch the language. - G
  • slomo4sho 20 April 2013 03:47
    High voltage and high timing... same as every other ram clocked at this frequency.
  • kitsunestarwind 20 April 2013 04:16
    I want a nice sex of 2x4gb or 2x2gb with crazy speed, low voltage and low timings, so I can use it in overclocking!
  • Tanquen 20 April 2013 04:20
    Kind of an odd name as it will not help your games any more than say DDR3-1066. Read the reviews, SSDs and supper fast RAM are just money down the...
  • ben850 20 April 2013 09:22
    But my DDR2 runs everything just fine :)
  • amoralman 20 April 2013 11:09
    I can't post a long comments, gets error "! An error has occured."
  • amoralman 20 April 2013 11:10
    But obviously short comments work. That is messed up!
