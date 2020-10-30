Adata Pushes Spectrix D50 Xtreme RAM To DDR4-5300

Spectrix D50 Xtreme (Image credit: Adata )

Adata has achieved a new feat with the Spectrix D50 Xtreme memory, which the brand recently announced back in September. Xtreme Performance Gear (XPG), Adata's gaming division, has overclocked its memory to DDR4-5300.

The Spectrix D50 Xtreme is only available in DDR4-4800 and DDR4-5000 flavors, but Adata didn't specify which kit it used to hit DDR4-5300. The manufacturer speaks highly of the Spectrix D50 Xtreme, claiming that it utilizes the highest quality ICs and PCBs but didn't share its origin or brand.

At any rate, XPG overclocked the memory on MSI's new MEG B550 Unify X motherboard that focuses heavily on overclocking and AMD's Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (codename Renoir) APU. The memory was running with its timings configured to 19-28-28-48. The brand didn't reveal the amount of voltage it used, though.

Spectrix D50 Xtreme @ DDR4-5300 (Image credit: Adata)

Although not available to the general public, the desktop Renoir chips have been very popular among extreme overclockers. The 7nm Zen 3-powered APUs have demonstrated a very strong IMC (integrated memory controller). As a matter of fact, Ryzen 4000 APUs have taken a few world records. The XPG overclocker, who currently holds the fastest DDR4 memory record at DDR4-6666, used a Ryzen 7 4700GE, another Zen 3 APU, to accomplish the deed.

At the moment, it's uncertain if Adata will offer the Spectrix D50 Xtreme in the DDR4-5300 presentation further down the road or if this is just a demonstration to flex the Spectrix D50 Xtreme's prowess.