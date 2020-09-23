Adata Gets Serious With Spectrix D50 Xtreme: 5,000 MHz RAM at 1.6V

Adata Spectrix D50 Xtreme (Image credit: Adata)

Adata is ready to play with the big boys. The company this week launched the Spectrix D50 Xtreme series of RAM tha's are only available as DDR4-4800 and DDR4-5000 kits.

The Spectrix D50 Xtreme memory modules compete with the best RAM with a revamped exterior to differentiate from the vanilla ones. The aluminium heat spreader flaunts a polished, mirror-like finish. The triangular RGB diffuser is still present to give the memory module a bit of bling.

Considering the extreme frequencies, it's no surprise that Adata only commercializes the Spectrix D50 Xtreme in dual-channel flavors with a maximum capacity of 16GB. It becomes harder and more expensive to bin memory chips at frequencies like DDR4-4800 and DDR5-5000, which is why memory vendors don't typically offer densities beyond 8GB per module.

Adata XPG Spectrix D50 Xtreme Specifications

Part Number Frequency Capacity Timings Operating Voltage (V) AX4U500038G19M-DGM50X DDR4-5000 2 x 8GB 19-28-28 1.60 AX4U480038G19K-DGM50X DDR4-4000 2 x 8GB 19-26-26 1.50

The DDR4-5000 memory kit arrives with the timings tweaked to 19-28-28. The timings look normal for a kit of this caliber, but the required DRAM voltage certainly raises an alarm. Adata's Spectrix D50 Xtreme memory modules needs 1.6V to run at DDR4-5000, while similar offerings and even Crucial's DDR4-5100 memory only pull 1.5V. On the contrary, the DDR4-4800 version of the Spectrix D50 Xtreme operates at 1.5V. Adata configured the timings for this memory kit to 19-26-26.

Like Adata's other memory products, the Spectrix D50 Xtreme comes with full support for Intel XMP 2.0, which seems odd , at least for the DDR4-5000 kit. WHen it comes to Intel XMP, 1.5V is the maximum voltage allowed. Still, it shouldn't matter much, since at frequencies like DDR4-4800 and above, some manual tweaking will likely be required. You might not be able to get away with just enabling XMP unless you have a processor with an exceptional integrated memory controller (IMC).

Adata didn't reveal the pricing or availability of the Spectrix D50 Xtreme memory kits. The cheapest DDR4-4800 memory kit on the market right now retails at $38, so that should give you an idea of what to expect from the Spectrix D50 Xtreme.