Crucial Pushes Out Record-Breaking DDR4-5100 RAM

Crucial Ballistix Max DDR4-5100 (Image credit: Crucial)

Crucial today shared details on its Ballistix Max DDR4-5100 RAM geared toward gaming. While the vendor is just putting out its annoncement today, this memory kit already holds the current world record for fastest memory at DDR4-6666 (6666.6 MHz) on HWBot.

The Ballistix Max DDR4-5100 (BLM2K8G51C19U4B) memory kit competes with the best RAM in the market and comes in a dual-channel package with a density of 16GB. The two 8GB memory modules run at 5,100 MHz with CAS latency timings configured to CL19-26-26-48. Like any other high-speed memory kit, the Ballistix Max DDR4-5100 requires a DRAM voltage of 1.5V to operate at the advertised frequency.

Crucial doesn't openly advertise what kind of integrated circuits it used in the memory kit's fabrication. Given the high frequency, however, we suspect that the memory modules are using Micron's E-die chips.

The Ballistix Max DDR4-5100 will have limited availability at launch, so it's a first-come-first-serve basis. You will be able pick up the memory kit directly through Crucial or from a selected number of retailers, such as Amazon.

Crucial hasn't revealed the pricing for the memory kit yet, but Amazon Italy already has it up for pre-order at €853.19 (~$1,003.92), including VAT (value-added tax). Subtracting the 22% VAT rate that's standard in Italy would bring the price down to $836.60. It's not a bad price actually, considering 'slower' DDR4-5000 memory kits are selling for close to $1,000.