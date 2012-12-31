AMD to Launch 95 Watt FX-8300 CPU

The new CPU will run at 3.30/4.20 GHz and is able to reach the clock speed of the flagship FX-8350 (4.0/4.2 GHz). However, the new FX-8300 will only be rated at a TDP of 95 watts, versus a TDP of 125 watts for all but one other 8-core FX processors.

FX-8300 joins the FX-8100 in the 95 watt TDP spot, but promises a performance upgrade from the 8100's 3.1/3.7 GHz spec. Not surprisingly, the 8300 will be based on Piledriver cores with a total of 8 MB L2 and 8 MB L3 cache.

Xbit Labs reports that the FX-8300 will debut in Japan for 16,980 yen, or about $197. Given its performance upgrade over the 8100 into the range of the 8350, as well as its power advantage over the 8350, AMD is likely to position the CPU as a premium product and the highest price among all FX processors. The FX-8350 currently carries a tray price of $195 and street prices of about $190, which means that the FX-8300 is likely to check in at close to $200.