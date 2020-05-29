These AMD Keycaps Look Awesome, and Someone Should Sell Them

Keycaps are a great way to add some personality. Whether you want your best gaming keyboard's RGB to shine more brightly or want to add a splash of your favorite colors, swapping out your keyboard's original keycaps helps you boast your brand. Now, what if the brand you want to boast about is AMD?

zFrontier, a popular gathering place for mechanical keyboard lovers in China, held a giveaway a couple of weeks ago, where an AMD and PowerColor-themed keycap set was part of the spoils. It's a shame that keycaps aren't available for purchase, since they would surely make any die-hard AMD enthusiast jump with joy.

Image 1 of 2 AMD Keycaps (Image credit: zFrontier) Image 2 of 2 AMD Keycaps (Image credit: zFrontier)

JTKeycaps, commonly known as JTK, manufactured the keycaps. The standard height keycaps are made from ABS plastic. 43 studio, which designed the keycaps, offered them in the standard black and red theme or a black, grey and red theme.

Since it was a PowerColor-sponsored giveaway, the keycaps arrived with a fair bit of marketing. In addition to the AMD and Radeon logos, you'll also see the Red Devil mascots from PowerColor.

There are a number of capable keycap makers in the keyboard world. It would be cool if one of them got in touch with AMD to get the chipmaker's blessing to cook something up. Custom keycaps provide a cheap way to really spice up a boring keyboard, and what better way to do so than using some from your favorite brand.