Radeon VII Allegedly Reaches End of Life Status, AMD Neither Confirms Nor Denies

Update, August 24, 2019 3:30pm PT: Matt Bach from Puget Systems reports that an AMD representative told the custom PC builder that the Radeon VII is indeed now end of life (EOL), meaning it is no longer being manufactured.

Radeon VII is 100% EOL, we confirmed that directly with AMD before we started this round of GPU testing. Leftover supply does not mean it is still being manufactured.-Matt Bach, Senior Puget Labs Technician

We pinged AMD for a comment, and again the company gave us a statement that neither confirms nor denies the EOL reports.

We expect Radeon VII availability will continue to meet demand for the foreseeable future, delivering exceptional high-end 4K gaming and content creation experiences. You can find Radeon VII graphics cards on AMD.com.

Original Article

French media outlet Cowcotland says that industry sources have confirmed that AMD's Radeon VII graphics card has reportedly reached the EOL (End-of-life) status, which would mean AMD would no longer produce the Radeon VII, but the situation remains unclear after AMD's statement on the matter.

(Image credit: Newegg)

Many considered the Radeon VII as an impromptu product release at a time when AMD was putting the finishing touches on Navi. The graphics card allowed AMD to demonstrate that it was the first graphics card maker to bring a 7nm gaming graphics card to the market. But the Radeon VII didn't appear to experience robust uptake in the gaming community. Now that the Radeon RX 5700 XT has arrived with performance in the same ballpark as the Radeon VII, it's natural that AMD would want to concentrate on Navi and stop making the Radeon VII.

We reached out to AMD for confirmation, and the chipmaker has given us a rather cryptic response that doesn't seem to clear up the matter.

We continue to see strong availability of Radeon VII in the channel for both gamers and creators.

From a monetary standpoint, it would make sense to retire the Radeon VII. As you can deduce by its hefty $699 price tag, the Radeon VII is obviously very expensive to produce. The Radeon RX 5700 XT, on the other hand, has a street price of $399 and only lags behind the Radeon VII by an average of 3.8% while costing 70% less. It's a no brainer which would sell more.

Regardless of AMD's heavy efforts to market the Radeon VII as a gaming product, the graphics card leans more over to the professional side. A simple glance at its specifications shows that the Radeon VII is better suited for heavy workloads, such as computing, content creation, rendering, et cétera. Gaming takes a second seat. The Radeon VII stock out there is probably going to find its way into prosumer and professional systems rather than gaming rigs.