Trending

AMD Ramps Up CPU Production For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

By

Not even the coronavirus will delay the next-gen consoles.

AMD Zen 2 SoC For Xbox Series X (Image credit: Microsoft)

Both adults and kids around the world are expecting the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to land this holiday season. AMD, for one, will be doing all that is within the its power to make sure that the two next-gen consoles stay on track.

AMD had a booming first quarter, having pulled in a revenue of $1.79 billion. Ryzen and Radeon products contributed up to 80.4% of AMD's success while the company's other enterprise, embedded and semi-custom offerings made up the difference. Now that both the Sony and Microsoft's forthcoming consoles are once again using AMD SoCs, the chipmaker can expect improved semi-custom participation down the line.

AMD is the determinant on whether Sony and Microsoft can make the deadline. The chipmaker is providing the next-gen consoles with the best of what the company can currently offer. The devices will leverage AMD's latest Zen 2-powered CPU, which will be accompanied by a matching Navi GPU. Independent of the exterior color, both consoles are repping the Red Team inside.

With the effects of coronavirus pandemic still overshadowing over the entire tech industry, it's easy to see why many would think that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would be likely be delayed. In the recent earnings call, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su stated that "We expect semi-custom revenue to increase in the second quarter and be heavily weighted towards the second-half of the year, as we ramp production to support the holiday launches of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles." 

AMD's commitment to increase chip production is an encouraging sign as it would imply that Sony and Microsoft should receive sufficient chips for their new devices. Barring any external setbacks, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X should be in shelves by Christmas time.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Koekieezz 03 May 2020 14:58
    Nice, i could use my overclocked PS2 to compete with it XD
    Reply
  • alextheblue 03 May 2020 15:57
    Koekieezz said:
    Nice, i could use my overclocked PS2 to compete with it XD
    Pfft, I bet you can't get over double your base clocks like a 90s era Genesis.
    Reply
  • Deicidium369 03 May 2020 20:28
    admin said:
    AMD will make sure Sony and Microsoft get sufficient CPUs for their next-gen consoles.

    AMD Ramps Up CPU Production For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X : Read more
    TSMC Ramps up production - AMD doesn't manufacture anything. AMD orders more APUs from TSMC for new Sony and Microsoft consoles would be a more appropriate, and more importantly, correct head line.
    Reply
  • cryoburner 03 May 2020 23:16
    Deicidium369 said:
    TSMC Ramps up production - AMD doesn't manufacture anything. AMD orders more APUs from TSMC for new Sony and Microsoft consoles would be a more appropriate, and more importantly, correct head line.
    TSMC wouldn't exactly be ramping up production for this. They have undoubtedly been producing 7nm chips at full capacity already, and they won't likely be manufacturing any more 7nm wafers, just more of those wafers will be going toward console chips. In any case, it's up to AMD to decide when their designs go into production. They already ordered a certain amount of 7nm production from TSMC, so if the wafers were not going toward console processors, they would likely be going toward production of their other CPUs and GPUs.

    Saying that AMD isn't producing these chips is a bit like saying Microsoft isn't producing the Xbox, or that Sony isn't producing the Playstation, simply because the actual manufacturing is being done in factories owned by other companies.
    Reply