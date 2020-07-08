AMD Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition CPU Debuts in New Laptop

The AMD Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition made its first appearance in the wild back in May, courtesy of 3DMark. Today, NEC has confirmed the CPU's existence by listing it as a component inside its Lavie N15 laptop.
According to the listing spotted by @momomo_us, the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition is an eight-core, 16-thread APU that likely belongs to Ryzen 4000 U-series (codename Renoir) family. Therefore, the 7nm octa-core processor should be based on the same Zen 2 CPU and Vega GPU microarchitectures as other chips in that lineup.
NEC keeps the details to a minimum, but states that the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition comes with a 1.8 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock. It would appear that AMD might have dialed back the boost clock a bit, since the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition was boosting close to 4.3 GHz in the aforementioned 3DMark submission.
If NEC's information is accurate, the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition would have the same base and boost clock speeds as the Ryzen 7 4800U, suggesting that the two are very close relatives if not the same chip.
AMD Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition Specifications
|Processor
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost Clock (GHz)
|L2 / L3 Cache (MB)
|Graphics Cores
|Graphics Frequency (MHz)
|TDP (W)
|Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition
|8 / 16
|1.8 / 4.2
|?
|?
|?
|?
|Ryzen 7 4800U
|8 / 16
|1.8 / 4.2
|4 / 8
|8
|1,750
|15
|Ryzen 7 4700U
|8 / 8
|2.0 / 4.1
|4 / 8
|7
|1,600
|15
It's still unclear if the Extreme Edition actually brings any noticeable benefits over the Ryzen 7 4800U. However, there is one theory that could explain this Extreme chip's existence. The Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition could be equivalent to AMD's HS-series concept.
In addition to launching the Ryzen 4000 H-series mobile processors, AMD also brought the HS-series to the market with its current this generation of APUs. With the exception of the Ryzen 9 model, the HS-series variants share the same clock speeds as their H-series counterparts but at a lower thermal envelope. The H-series CPUs have a 45W TDP (thermal design power) and 35W to 54W cTDP (configurable TDP) rating, but the HS-series strictly sticks to 35W.
In the U-series' case, the chips are already at 15W with a 10W to 25W cTDP, so perhaps the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition has a higher TDP, maybe around 20W or at the maximum 25W. The clock speeds listed for the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition are also identical to those of the Ryzen 7 4800U. If the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition doesn't have higher clock speeds, than its only advantage could be more thermal headroom to sustain the boost clock speeds for a longer period of time.
It's also possible for the chip to come equipped with improved integrated graphics, but nothing so far implies that.
There's still a lot that we don't know about the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition. As new details continues to surface, we'll keep trying to put this puzzle together.
Most laptops are already using TDPs higher than that. The laptop manufacturer has a high flexibility with the CPUs. I bet it can be set at anywhere from 15W to 25W in 0.5W increments. And that's just the TDP setting. Laptops have more than a dozen different settings(maybe two dozen) related to power/performance.
Forum goers and authors of hardware news still have this idea that manufacturers have to adhere to exact specifications as said in papers. No, dig deeper, and there's far more to that.
Since in practice there's no laptop with the 4800U, maybe it'll just be rebranded?