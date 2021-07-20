AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX-Powered Mini-PCs Readied for Prime Time

Hong Kong-based Minisforum and Indiegogo-going Morefine Focus are preparing Mini-PC solutions based on AMD's latest Zen 3 APUs. Both companies have confirmed that powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX APUs will be on-board, packing eight Zen 3 cores, 16 threads, and integrated Vega graphics for high-performance use-cases with relatively tame GPU power requirements.

Minisforum is undoubtedly the bigger player here, but the details on its upcoming Mini-PC are scarce as of yet — the company has only released a teaser image via Twitter of the PCB design for the upcoming Mini-PCs (the AMD Ryzen and the X suffix are discernible, even if only barely). We can see a multitude of USB connections and other I/O elements, but other than that, there's really not much information - the company did confirm an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX chip is on board, though.

The SF500+ Mini-PC by Morefine Focus in all its (exploded) glory.

As for Morefine Focus, the China-based company has launched an Indiegogo campaign for its upcoming S500+ Mini-PC. It's unclear at which stage of development this Mini-PC is, but the company did share renders with exploded views of the S500+ and a listing of its components. We're looking at an AMD Ryzen 5900HX APU at the heart of the Mini-PC, paired with dual-channel LPDDR4 RAM in up to 64 GB of capacity and running at 3200 MHz. Storage options include a single 2.5" drive bay (which can be populated by either an SSD or HDD) and a pair of M.2 2280 NVMe ports for SSD expansion. Bluetooth (5.0) and WiFi (6) are also available and are deployed via a single M.2 expansion card.

I/O for the Morefine Focus includes 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 4x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C packing in the DisplayPort protocol at up to 4K @ 60 Hz, 1x RJ45 2.5 Gbps LAN (Realtek), 1x RJ45 1 Gbps Lan (Realtek as well), 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4m and a 3.5 mm audio jack.



All of these goodies are packed in a small, aluminum-magnesium alloy quadrangular case that measures 40x150x145mm and a single "pure copper mute cooling fan" to carry out cooling duties. The Indiegogo campaign for backing the Morefine S500 is still in the "coming soon" phase, so you can sign up for email updates if you're itching to get your hands on a powerful Mini-PC.