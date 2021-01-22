AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 'Cezanne' Defeats Intel Tiger Lake in Early Benchmarks

The first alleged independent benchmark results of AMD's recently introduced eight-core Ryzen 9 5980HS "Cezanne" laptop processors have been published. AMD's Zen 3-based chip uses integrated Radeon graphics, and, according to the new numbers, beats its predecessor and Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake in single and multi-core workloads, as well as 11th Gen intel Tiger Lake in single-core. Yet, there is a processor that beats AMD's Cezanne.

Hardware enthusiast @Tum_Apisak found two Geekbench 5 results from the Asus ROG Flow X13. The gaming notebook runs the eight-core Ryzen 9 5980HS at a 3.30 GHz default clock speed and can boost it all the way to a 4.53 GHz. In one case, AMD's Cezanne APU hit a 1,532 single-core score and 8,219 multi-core score. In another case, the processor finished with 1,541 single-core points and 8,224 multi-core points.

CPU Single-Core Multi-Core Cores/Threads, uArch Cache Clocks TDP Link AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 1540 8,225 8C/16T, Zen 3 16MB 3.30 ~ 4.53 GHz 35W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6027200 AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 1230 7,125 8C/16T, Zen 2 8MB 3.30 ~ 4.44 GHz 35~54W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6028856 Intel Core i9-10885H 1335 7,900 8C/16T, Skylake 16MB 2.40 ~ 5.08 GHz 45W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6006773 Intel Core i7-1185G7 1550 5,600 4C/8T, Willow Cove 12MB 3.0 ~ 4.80 GHz 28W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/5644005 Apple M1 1710 7,660 4C Firestorm + 4C Icestorm 12MB + 4MB 3.20 GHz 20~24W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6038094

When compared to previous-generation AMD and Intel architectures, the new Cezanne looks very good

The most interesting comparison we can make with a Zen 3 APU is with an Intel Willow Cove processor. Since Intel hasn't launched its eight-core Tiger Lake-H chips yet, the only available CPUs featuring the Willow Cove microarchitecture are quad-core Core i7 1100-series "Tiger Lake-U" processors. These CPUs are not quite meant for gaming machines and, therefore, come inside notebooks with less sophisticated cooling.

Generally, Intel Core i7-1185G7-based machines score 1,350-1450 single-core points on Geekbench 5. A well-cooled example can hit around 1,550 on a single core and about 5,600 on multi-cores.

Therefore, it looks like mobile CPUs featuring AMD's Zen 3 and Intel's Willow Cove cores have comparable single-core performance (assuming that both are cooled properly). Naturally, AMD's eight-core gaming APU naturally beats Intel's quad-core CPU in workloads leveraging multiple cores.

As far as Geekbench 5 results go, AMD's Ryzen 9 5980HS looks like a very potent mobile APU with a 35W TDP. Yet, it's not unbeatable.

Apple's tiny M1 system-on-chip (SoC) running at 3.20 GHz scored 11% better than the Ryzen 9 5980HS in single-core workloads and 7% worse in multi-core workloads while consuming about 30% less power, assuming that its TDP is up to 24W.

Typically, AMD's eight-core Ryzen 9 4900H "Renoir" APUs, based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture, scores about 1,230 single-core points and around 7,100 multi-core points when running at 3.30 / 4.44 GHz clocks in Geekbench 5. Therefore, the new Cezanne APU is apparently 25% faster than its Renoir predecessor in single-core tasks and about 15% faster in multi-core workloads.

Cezanne's noticeably higher performance compared to its predecessor can be explained by microarchitectural improvements, as well as a two times larger L2 cache. The Ryzen 94900H is rated for up to a 54W TDP, whereas the new one has a default TDP of 35W.

A comparison of the new numbers for the Ryzen 9 5980HS to Intel's eight-core Core i9-10885H, Intel's fastest mobile Comet Lake CPU with a locked multiplier, suggests the Ryzen 9 5980HS is 15% faster in single-core workloads and 4% faster in multi-core tasks.

It should be noted that the Ryzen 9 5980HS numbers haven't been confirmed, so you should take them with a grain of salt.