AMD Ryzen Motherboards Could Pose Heatsink Pressure Problem

Major new CPU launches rarely go without a hitch. Tom’s Hardware has learned that Ryzen motherboards (Socket AM4) could pose a potential problem with some of the announced CPU cooling solutions. This problem is specifically related to the backplates designed to secure the heatsink on the processors.

We’ve discovered that the backplates provided with some major motherboard brands could come with a screw that is too long. The screws reach their safety stop too soon, leaving the spring with too much headroom, and then the pressure of the sink on the CPU is inadequate.

According to our sources, AMD has provided the location of the fastening screws, but not the height of the screw holders. Sinks that use the backplate supplied with the motherboard could pose problems, especially those that have a compatibility kit.

We found that a few large cooling solutions may be impacted, as well as some popular motherboards.

The sinks (heatsink and waterblock) using their own backplates should not pose a problem, however.

In a statement an AMD representative said: “Our cooler works well and we have shared the platform design guide with NDA partners that includes the clamping force required to correctly mount coolers on the AM4 platform.”

This could also amount to some discrepancies in information between AMD and manufacturers, which might be clarified and addressed quickly. If we receive any further information or updates we'll post updates here. Meanwhile, just in case, you’d be wise to make sure that your cooling solution comes with its own backplate.

79 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ohim 28 February 2017 21:50
    Had same issue with a well known cooler Corsair H80i, worked fine on AM3 had issues on my 4790k .. fixed it with 4 washers on the back .. no big deal.
  • ssdpro 28 February 2017 21:53
    Totally minor, just use AMD's kit or your own that includes its own back plate.
  • arakisb 28 February 2017 22:09
    Complete non issue. I am sure you can come up with something better than that to put a touch of grey on the launch. Intel will be happy that you are following their guidance and taking their money.
  • serfeldon 28 February 2017 22:19
    Will the Be quiet Dark Rock 3 with a compatibility kit have this issue?
  • ScrewySqrl 28 February 2017 22:24
    19361305 said:
    Complete non issue. I am sure you can come up with something better than that to put a touch of grey on the launch. Intel will be happy that you are following their guidance and taking their money.

    I'd call it a minor issue, but not a 'non'-issue.
  • jaber2 28 February 2017 22:24
    Rushed to market, thrown in trash
  • ClusT3R 28 February 2017 22:37
    The Asus has AM3+ mounting support so I'm going still using my H80I v2 without no problen.
  • serfeldon 28 February 2017 22:42
    The asus crosshair can use AM3 coolers?

  • JonVincent 28 February 2017 22:43
    That's not good
  • valeman2012 28 February 2017 22:45
    Not same issues as "The past Intel mounting issues"

    Like always, AMD should of done better to avoid major cooling related issues instead desperately improving ryzen cpu to forget the important part of durability.
