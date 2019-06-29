Grab Anker's 60W 2-Port USB Type C Charger Now For Just $44

Always reaching for an extra wall charger when you're on the road? Maybe you need a replacement for the one you left out and the puppy chewed into oblivion.

Whatever the reason you're in the market for a new charger, this Amazon deal is well worth snapping up. Anker's 60W 2-Port USB Type C Charger is now $43.99, down $11 from its previous price of $54.99.

The sleek white charger comes with two ports and plenty of power to charge two laptops at once, so your MacBook and MateBook can juice up happily together. This is all thanks to Anker's Intelligent Power Allocation feature, which uses the charger's total output to charge multiple devices quicker. IPA will route power from one inactive port to the one that's currently in use to give you less of a wait time.



Essentially, that allows your smartphone, perhaps an iPhone X, up to 50% in 30 minutes thanks to this model's high-speed charging, which is 2.5x faster than the 5W brick you get with your phone. The unit itself is compatible with just about any device you want to throw at it, including tablets as in addition to phones and laptops. It features a foldable plug for easy storage as well as reliable Anker tech for a budget price.

In the meantime, you might want to throw away that old, gnarly charger you've been holding onto. It's time for an upgrade.