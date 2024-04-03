Razer's Nommo V2 X PC speakers dropped to just $89 — Perfect for a minimalist gaming setup

Taking a beautiful dip in price are two simple desktop speakers from Razer, perfect for a clean, minimalist gaming setup, or for those with limited desk space, or students in dorm rooms that don't need a booming subwoofer generating complaints from your neighbors. We've reviewed the Razer Nommo V2 Pro, which is the top-tier version of the Nommo V2 lineup, and also have the Razer Nommo V2 on our list of the best PC speakers.

You can find this deal on Amazon, where the Razer Nommo V2 X PC speakers are on sale for just $89— the lowest price they've been on Amazon and a huge discount from their $149 MSRP. You can upgrade and buy the Wireless Control Pod separately if you so desire and turn these speakers into a similar setup to the Pro version —minus the subwoofer — but it will cost you around $50 for the privilege.

Connectivity-wise, you can connect the Razer Nommo V2 X speakers across a variety of platforms, including PC and PlayStation 4/5 via USB, or even use Bluetooth to pair the speakers to your mobile or Nintendo Switch. Yes, there is a reliance on the finicky Synapse software when you're using these speakers on a PC, but for other systems, you can just plug and play.

Razer Nommo V2 X 2.0 PC Speakers: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C2XNQNN9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $89 at Amazon (was $149) A two-speaker setup that's ideal for a minimalist setup or dorm room. Each speaker contains a 3” driver and the speaker chassis has rear-facing bass ports delivering rich sound without the need for an extra subwoofer. When used with Razer's Synapse software on PC, you can experience THX spatial sound - making for a positional audio experience useful in gaming or watching your favorite movies.

Since Razer acquired THX, there have been more and more Razer products with a THX certification, and they've made use of pairing the THX tech in their speakers with games to provide some preset THX profiles for the ultimate gaming experience. Not all games are supported, and again, you have to use the Synapse software to unlock the full THX spatial audio experience and be able to tweak your equalizers.