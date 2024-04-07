Alienware 34-inch curved OLED gaming monitor now just $749 at Best Buy

Today at Best Buy, you can find the Alienware AW3423DWF for the lowest price we've seen for this gaming monitor since it first launched. This huge, 34-inch gaming screen was released at a price of $899, but right now you can pick it up for just $749. According to the produce page, this discount is scheduled to expire by the end of the day. At the time of publishing readers still have over half a day to grab this deal.

We had the opportunity to review the Alienware AW3423DWF back in 2022, and were overwhelmingly pleased with our experience, rating it at 5 out of 5 stars. Everything from its physical design to the image quality and performance stands out and makes for a seriously winning combo.

Alienware AW3423DWF: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536990&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Falienware-aw3423dwf-34-quantum-dot-oled-curved-ultrawide-gaming-monitor-165hz-amd-freesync-premium-pro-vesa-hdmiusb-dark-side-of-the-moon%2F6536990.p%3FskuId%3D6536990&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> now $749 at Best Buy (was $899)

The Alienware AW3423DWF is currently discounted to $749, its lowest price ever, over at Best Buy. It offers a wide 34 inches diagonal view and has a WQHD resolution. This monitor uses a curved Quantum Dot OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R.

The Alienware AW3423DWF features a 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED panel with a gently sweeping curvature of 1800R. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified and has a WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels) which is more or less the pixel density sweet spot for a screen of this size and type. The refresh rate can get as high as 165 Hz and the response time can get as low as 0.1ms.

Apienware's OLED monitor covers 99.3% of the DCI P3 color gamut and is illuminated up to a maximum possible brightness of 250 Nits in SDR mode. That figure may seem low, but the true blacks of the OLED panel help boost image contrast and clarity. Moreover, this monitor has an HDR 1000 mode. There are multiple video inputs to choose from including two DisplayPort inputs and one HDMI port. You must use the DisplayPort to reach the maximum possible refresh rate, as the HDMI port caps out at 100 Hz. There are USB ports available for external peripherals and a 3.5mm jack for audio devices.