Intel's Core i9-14900KF CPU hits a new all-time-low price

One of the most powerful consumer CPUs available for the home desktop, the Intel Core i9-14900KF, is great for both productivity and gaming. It might not be the overall best CPU for gaming — thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D — but what it lacks against AMD's gaming-focused processor it more than makes up for with its multi-threaded workflow potential. This is the lowest-ever price I've seen for this particular CPU.

This offer is available at Newegg, where you can purchase the Intel Core i9-14900KF for $514 thanks to a $20 discount when you apply code ULDRA37 at the checkout. Similar to the 14900K variant, the 14900KF is unlocked for overclocking, but doesn't include Intel's integrated graphics, and will need a graphics card to run a screen and any graphics.

If you're not looking to build a brand new PC, you can still upgrade an existing Intel system, as you can still make use of 600/700-series compatible motherboards, and use either DDR4 or DDR5 memory. But if you're spending big bucks to have the best, you shouldn't scrimp on the other components.

Intel Core i9-14900KF: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fintel-core-i9-14900k-core-i9-14th-gen%2Fp%2FN82E16819118464" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $514 at Newegg (was $574)



Cores: 24 (8 x P-Cores + 16 x E-Cores)

Threads: 32

Cache: L3 36MB

Core Clock: P-Core 3.2 GHz, E-Core 2.4 GHz

Boost Clock: P-Core Turbo 3.0: 5.8 GHz, P-Core Turbo 5.6 GHz, E-Core Turbo 4.4 GHz



One of the top-tier processor offerings from Intel - the Core i9-14900KF matches the 14900K on performance and is overclockable, but comes without integrated graphics.

Intel's Core i9-14900KF features a slight uplift over its previous generation namesake, the Core i9-13900K. The 14900KF includes the same amount of cores, threads, and L3 cache, but with a slight boost in speed. The i9-14900KF contains 24 cores that are made up of 8x P-cores and 16x E-cores.