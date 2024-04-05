Frame your components with Thermaltake's Core P3 Open PC case for only $99

This is a glorious-looking PC case that's more for the aesthetic than the practical, but if you want to make your PC really stand out or even wall mount it, then this PC case is a good fit for you. With an open design that actually frames your components behind a glass panel, the Thermaltake Core P3 turns your PC into a picturesque portrait whether wall-mounted or on your desk — this is not the PC case for stuffing under the desk.

The price of this unique-looking case has been going up and down over the last year, with a peak price of $159 and an all-time low price of $99. Currently, the Thermaltake Core P3 is back down to that all-time low price of $99. There is a newer version, the Thermaltake Core P3 Pro, but that's retailing for $139, with the differences being a change in front IO port options, an extra panel for fans, and a recessed area for radiator installation to leave more room for longer GPUs.

There are some negatives to having an open case, and those are, first and foremost, dust and noise. With no panels around the edge of the case, dust can easily be attracted to the parts inside, and when under load with all the fans spinning up, this could be a noisy case without a decent fan-curve setup — definitely things to consider if you're thinking about purchasing a case like this. You might also want to stock up on some canned air for regular cleaning sessions.

Thermaltake Core P3 Open Frame PC Case: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07BFGB8Z6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 at Amazon (was $159) An open-frame design PC case that fully displays the inner workings of your PC. With a large, slightly tinted, tempered-glass side panel and unobstructed airflow, there's plenty of cooling potential. You can even wall-mount this case if you really want to prominently display your PC.

The case offers a reasonable amount of customization, with brackets for changing your GPU from horizontal to vertical, orientation of the PSU (dependent on mobo size), and radiator placement. The front panel IO located on the right-hand side of the case includes 2 x USB 3 ports and 2 x USB 2 ports, plus audio ports for headset and mic.