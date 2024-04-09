Lenovo's RTX 4070 gaming PC hits a new all-time-low price of $1,299

Prebuilt gaming PCs sell well because of convenience, and not necessarily because they're cheaper than buying the parts and assembling them yourself. Having a one-stop shop for warranties and RMA services should the worst happen is definitely a lot less hassle than diagnosing any faults, trying to find the faulty part, and then getting that individual component replaced. Some people aren't that savvy when it comes to PCs, and others just want to pick something up off of the shelf that will play games and be useful for some productivity work — if any of these apply to your situation, then this is the deal for you.

Today we're highlighting this deal on the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 from Best Buy that's on sale for $1,299 — reduced from $1,929, a saving of $630. I've seen this prebuilt gaming PC on sale for $1,399 before, but with an extra $100 knocked off that sale price it's even more attractive. At its original $1,929 price, the price-to-parts ratio is terrible. If you built a PC yourself with similar parts, it would be a lot cheaper, but it defies the point of buying a prebuilt gaming PC.



The components inside this SKU of the Lenovo Legion T5 consist of an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, a 12GB RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, and 1TB HDD for storage. Although the 512GB SSD is very small, and you don't want to run your games off of a slower HDD, there is room for some limited expansion with an extra M.2 slot for adding a larger SSD in the future.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (2023) Gaming Desktop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-legion-tower-5-amd-gaming-desktop-amd-ryzen-7-7700x-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-12gb-512gb-ssd-1tb-hdd-storm-gray%2F6536722.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $1,299 at Best Buy (was $1,929)



CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 12GB

RAM: 16GB of DDR5 5600MHz

SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD / 1TB HDD 7200RPM



The Legion Tower 5 also comes with plenty of connectivity for all of your peripheral requirements with a total of 9 USB ports. Access 2 x USB 3 ports on the front panel of the case and 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3, and 4 x USB 2 on the rear of the PC. You're also able to wirelessly connect to the internet with its WiFi 6 and connect a plethora of devices with the built-in Bluetooth 5.1.