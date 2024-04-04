Pick up this CyberPower gaming PC for just $999 — includes Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB, Intel Core i5-14400F, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM

This is a deal for those who require a prebuilt gaming PC over building their own but want to include the latest generation of components and save as much money as possible by picking up a budget build. It's not the best gaming PC on the market, but it is one of the best gaming PCs under $1,000 that I've seen recently.

Available at Costco is this CyberPower Gaming Extreme PC (model GXi2000CSTV2) for $999. It includes a B760 motherboard and Intel Core i5-14400F processor as well as an Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB graphics card. Some of the more impressive specs, though, are the inclusion of 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage.

This is a more than capable prebuilt PC configuration that will play any game. Of course, you will have to tune the game settings to get the most out of this PC. But with 32GBs of RAM and a 2TB SSD, there's plenty of room for storing your games library and enough RAM to run your games, OS, and have many browser tabs open.

CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584492&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.costco.com%2Fcyberpowerpc-gamer-xtreme-gaming-desktop---intel-core-processor-i5-14400f---geforce-rtx-4060.product.4000251820.html&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - costco.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $999 at Costco



A prebuilt gaming PC from CyberPower that features a B760 motherboard, Intel Core i5-14400F processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD for storage.

There's plenty of connectivity with 3 x USB ports on the front panel of the case and a further 6 x USB ports on the rear IO (2 x USB 3, 4 x USB 4) so you've got plenty of ports for hooking up all you're peripherals. Speaking of peripherals, this PC also comes with an included mouse and keyboard, so you only need the monitor to complete a full PC setup.