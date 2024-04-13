Are you holding out for a curved gaming monitor? Acer Nitro 24-inch 165 Hz monitor is on sale for $81

Today at Walmart, you can find the Acer Nitro ED240Q Sbiip 24-inch curved FHD gaming monitor for one of its lowest prices. It usually goes for around $199, which is already a reasonable price for a curved gaming display with an AMD FreeSync Premium certification. However, today's discount takes the price down to just $81.

This price is even cheaper than the going rate on the official Acer website. As of this writing, Walmart has not specified an expiration date for the offer, so we're unsure how long it will be available at a discount.

Acer Nitro 24 Inch Curved FHD Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fseort%2F863681547" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">now $81 at Walmart (was $199)

This gaming monitor is certified by AMD FreeSync Premium. It spans 24 inches across and is curved with an FHD resolution. It can reach a refresh rate as high as 165 Hz and has a response time that can get as low as 1 ms.

The Acer Nitro ED240Q Sbiip features a curved VA panel that spans 24 inches. It has a curvature graded at 1500R and an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080). The refresh rate can reach 165 Hz, which works alongside a 1 ms response time.

This gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified, ensuring a dense resolution, high refresh rate, low framerate compensation support, and more. It can reach a maximum brightness of 250 nits. Regarding video input, users have two HDMI ports to use.

Visit Walmart's Acer Nitro ED240Q Sbiip 24-inch curved FHD gaming monitor product page for more details and purchase options.