Samsung's pixel-dense ViewFinity S9 5K monitor drops to $899 — get 44% off this 27-inch IPS screen with a built-in 4K webcam

Samsung is currently having a "High-Resolution Week" sales event where large discounts can be had on a small range of its high-resolution monitors. The deals on offer mainly include the ViewFinity professional range of monitors, and these deals are available from a range of retailers at the same price. If you're a professional photographer or videographer, today's deal is worth your consideration.

You can grab this discounted Samsung ViewFinity S9 monitor deal from Amazon for $899 (down from its regular price of $1,599). The same offer is also available directly from the Samsung store, as well as B&H Photoand Newegg while the event lasts.



The Samsung ViewFinity S9 is a flat-screen 27-inch monitor with a high-resolution 5K display (5120 x 2880 pixels). It provides a high-density 218 PPI (pixels per inch) picture with a DCI-P3 99% color gamut and 600 nits of brightness to help the picture pop. The monitor also has a matte finish to reduce screen reflection. But that's not all. Also included with the monitor is a slimline 4K webcam, speakers, and a remote control for use with the installed smart apps.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Thunderbolt-DisplayPort-Slimfit-Camera-LS27C900PANXZA%2Fdp%2FB0CB71BY87%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung ViewFinity S9 Professional Monitor: now $899 at Amazon (was $1,599)



Size: 27 Inches

Panel Type: IPS

Resolution: 5120 x 2880

Refresh: 60 Hz

Flat/Curved: Flat



A monitor aimed at professionals, the ViewFinity S9 comes with a high-pixel density and superb color accuracy out of the box, with Pantone color certification for photography and video makers. Also included is a built-in 4K webcam and remote control for use with Samsung smart apps.

One of this monitor's standout features is its ability to calibrate your monitor with your smartphone. With the smart calibration app on your phone, you can choose between either the DCI-P3 or sRGB color space and set your preferences, color temperature, luminance, and gamma settings.

The ViewFinity S9ere has many connectivity ports available: 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x mini-DisplayPort, and 3x USB-C (3DN). The stand on the S9 lets you view the screen in either landscape or portrait and is height, tilt, and swivel adjustable. Of course, you could also mount it to a wall or monitor arm, as Vesa mounting is also an option.