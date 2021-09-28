Battlefield 2042 System Requirements Detailed by DICE

DICE tweeted the system requirements for the upcoming Battlefield 2042 earlier today. This announcement comes days before the game's first beta, scheduled for October 6th through October 9th. The open beta, where anyone can actually play, will be two days shorter, running only from October 7th through the 9th.

The requirements themselves are pretty standard fare for today's AAA releases. On the software side, a 64-bit version of Windows 10 is mandatory. For hardware, the minimum CPU recommendation lists a 6-core Ryzen 5 3600 or a 4-core Core i5-6600K CPU, though we suspect most AMD Zen family CPUs will still suffice. For graphics, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (Pascal) or an AMD Radeon RX 560 (Polaris) are needed. If you are in the market for any of these, check out our best CPU for gaming and best graphics card picks for the best possible experience.

Battlefield 2042 system requirements (Image credit: DICE/EA)

The recommended system requirements bump things up substantially. They include at least an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or, strangely, a 4-core Intel Core i5-4790 CPU. DICE recommends an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB GDDR6) or an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB). Interestingly, it appears that the original RTX 2060 was excluded on account of its "mere" 6GB of VRAM.

Unfortunately, DICE did not reveal at what game settings these requirements apply to, which excludes some more information we could glean regarding expected optimization level and overall performance. Another telling omission is that the game doesn't offer ray-tracing as a graphical option. DICE elected to skip the feature entirely, despite having already implemented parts of it in Battlefield V. However, both Nvidia Reflex (for lowering latency ratios) and DLSS will be integrated into the game.

Battlefield 2042 open beta announcement (Image credit: DICE/EA)

Battlefield 2042 will be officially launching on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 platforms on November 19th. The 128-player game mode is exclusive to the PC version of the game.