Biostar Launches Black-and-Silver Themed B550 Motherboard

Biostar has announced the new B550M-Silver motherboard for gamers, mainstream users and content creators. The motherboard aims to offer high-performance within an accessible price point.

Like its name suggests, Biostar's new offering features a black PCB with some passive heatsinks slathered in a silver color to accentuate the design. Powered by AMD's B550 chipset, the B550M-Silver comes in a standard microATX form factor and with native support for Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) processors. The motherboard is armed with four DDR4 memory slots that support frequencies over DDR4-4400 and a maximum capacity of 128GB of memory.

High-speed storage options on the B550M-Silver consist of one speedy M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot and a standard M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot. Both accept SSDs with lengths up to 80mm, whether they're SATA-or PCIe-based. However, you'd want to use the latter if you want to exploit the interfaces' full performance. The motherboard also lands with six conventional SATA III connectors.

B550M-Silver (Image credit: Biostar)

In terms of expansion, the B550M-Silver supplies a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for AMD's Radeon RX 6000 (Big Navi) or Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics cards. There's also a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot that runs at x4 and a PCIe 3.0 x1 slot for you to connect your other devices that are less bandwidth hungry.

The B550M-Silver doesn't suffer from slow Internet connectivity either. The motherboard has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, which is based of the Realtek RTL8125B controller. There is support for Wi-Fi 6 too, but you'll have to buy your own wireless card to get that feature.

In case you plan to use the B550M-Silver with a compatible APU, the motherboard puts one DVI-D port, one HDMI port and one DisplayPort output at your disposal. The motherboard also comes with a PS/2 keyboard and mouse combo port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two USB 2.0 ports.

The Realtek ALC1150 codec takes care of the audio workloads on the B550M-Silver. The motherboard has three standard 3.5mm audio jacks, but support 7.1-channel audio.

Biostar didn't reveal when the B550M-Silver will be available or how much it'll cost.