Biostar Reveals Specifications For AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs

Biostar Racing B550GTQ (Image credit: Biostar)

Biostar has been a great source of information for AMD's looming Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) desktop APUs. After exposing Renoir's lack of support for PCIe 4.0 yesterday, the motherboard manufacturer has now spilled the beans on the specifications for the Zen 2 APUs.

Eagle-eyed hardware sleuth @KOMACHI_ENSAKA discovered that Biostar has listed the Renoir chips in the Racing B550GTQ motherboard's list of supported Ryzen processors. Although the manufacturer attempted to keep the details to a minimum, we still have the the previous leak from German publication Igor's Lab to fall onto. After a quick comparison, Igor's specifications concur with Biostar's listed specifications, so there are grounds to assume that the core counts should be spot on as well.

As a quick recap, Renoir will be on AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture and feature the 7nm FinFET manufacturing process from TSMC. Thus far, the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 models appear to arrive with eight-core, 16-thread and six-core, 12-thread designs, respectively. Lastly, the Ryzen 3 SKUs seem to stick with a simple four-core, eight-thread setup.

AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Renoir Specifications

Model OPN Base Clock (GHz) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 4700G 100-000000146 3.6 65 Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G 100-000000145 3.6 65 ryzen 7 4700GE 100-000000149 3.1 35 Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G 100-000000143 3.7 65 Ryzen 5 4400GE 100-000000150 3.3 35 Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G 100-000000148 3.8 65 Ryzen 3 4200GE 100-000000151 3.5 35

Surprisingly, Biostar only included seven Renoir parts in the support list. Igor's leak had pointed to a total of 12 models, encompassing the three normal 65W SKUs with their respective Pro and 35W GE-series variants. It's entirely possible that Biostar hasn't finished working on the list, and it was likely not supposed to be available to the public yet.

The standard Ryzen 7 4700G ticks with a 3.6 GHz base clock, while its GE counterpart rocks a 3.1 GHz base clock. Since this is the first time that AMD is introducing an octa-core APU, there's no eligible candidate for comparison from last generation. The closest SKU is the Ryzen 7 3700X that also comes with eight cores and 16 threads and a 65W TDP (thermal design power). The Ryzen 7 4700G's boost clock speed has yet to be confirmed, but it shares the 3.6 GHz same base clock as the Ryzen 7 3700X.

Biostar Racing B550GTQ Ryzen CPU Support List (Image credit: Biostar)

For the Ryzen 5 series, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G shows a 3.7 GHz base clock, so the Ryzen 5 3600 would be the APU's direct comparison. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G actually boasts a 100 MHz higher base clock than the Ryzen 5 3600. It remains to be seen whether the the APU will outclass the Ryzen chip in boost clocks.

Biostar lists the Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G with a 3.8 GHz base clock. Now that AMD has enabled simultaneous multithreading (SMT) on the Ryzen 3 SKUs, the APU is comparable to last generation's Ryzen 5 3400G. Once again, we don't know the boost clock, but the Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G's boost clock is 100 MHz faster than the Ryzen 5 3400G.

Despite all the leaks and rumors surrounding Renoir, there's still no details on when AMD will release the Zen 2-powered APUs. Obviously, the specifications look great on paper, and Renoir will no doubt take AMD's APU game to another level.