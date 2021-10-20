Best Black Friday PC Gaming Deals

Black Friday is a good time for PC gamers to finally buy the gear they've been eyeing all year, and we’re already seeing loads of great deals across gaming PCs, monitors, keyboards, mice and even gaming chairs. If you’ve been looking at upgrading your home setup as we head into the colder months, this is the time to buy.

Over the past year, I’ve scraped the internet for the best deals and while some deals in different categories are starting to disappear in preparation for the big day, there are already a ton of Black Friday-tier PC gaming savings to be had.

What Black Friday PC gaming deals can you expect?

What can you expect to see on sale? Well, you’re already seeing several hints in the early sales.

RTX 30-Series gaming rigs are already on the chopping block (including this impressive Alienware Aurora RTX 3080 deal), all tiers of gaming monitors are seeing price cuts, and you can already save big on gaming chairs, headsets, keyboards and mice.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 is likely to happen on Friday, November 26, as it always kicks off on the day after Thanksgiving.

However, as we learnt over the past few years, Black Friday is not just a day anymore. There are weeks upon weeks of sales, already kicking off with Amazon’s daily deals, Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale and Newegg’s Black Friday Price Promise.

Black Friday Gaming PC deals

RTX 3080 gaming PC! Alienware Aurora R12: was $2,489.99, now $2,155.99 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD. View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC: was $3,299, now $2,999 at Newegg

Need the GPU cream of the crop? This ABS Legend rig comes with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU, alongside 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

MEK HERO G1 A5837: was $2,399, now $2,199 at Newegg

This powerful MEK rig comes with a tasty discount, RTX 3070 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming Monitor deals

Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor: was $524.99, now $279 at Dell

This 24.5-inch gaming panel from Alienware offers a FHD resolution with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate, a USB 3.0 hub, adaptive sync and an ergonomic, stylish design for a great eSports option. View Deal

Gigabyte G27Q: was $329.99, now $289.99 at Newegg

This 27-inch gaming monitor offers a QHD resolution, HDR, a 178-degree viewing angle, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium — all in a screen that is less than $260! View Deal

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor: was $609, now $329 at Dell

A high quality 1440p gaming monitor with a buttery smooth 165 Hz refresh rate on HDMI (165Hz on DP), alongside adaptive sync, HDR and a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. View Deal

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was $699.99, now $629.99 at Newegg

This top-tier gaming monitor from Asus offers a silky 360 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (GTG), alongside an excellent IPS contrast and good HDR10 for a vivid and lightning fast FHD picture that will give you the competitive edge. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming Keyboard deals

Corsair K100 RGB: was $229.99, now $189.99 at Amazon

Corsair's K100 is a gaming enthusiast's choice of keyboard at an affordable price — sporting cutting edge performance, style and durability. Thanks to the proprietary hyper-processing technology, you can feel the competitive advantage of optical switches with 4x faster throughput with native 4,000Hz hyper-polling. View Deal

EVGA Z20 RGB optical mechanical gaming keyboard: was $174.99, now $99.99 at Newegg

The Z20 from EVGA benefits from per-key RGB lighting, 3mm travel distance, 1.5mm actuation distance with a 40g actuation force, an included magnetic palm rest, and a 32-bit ARM onboard processor that supports a 4,000 Hz polling rate. View Deal

Logitech G915 TKL: was $229, now $207.24 at Amazon

This wireless gaming keyboard from Logitech sports a sleek tenkeyless design, low profile-yet-tactile mechanical switches, stylish RGB and a 40-hour battery life. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming Mouse deals

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79.99, now $39.99 at Amazon

The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone and has removable weights to customize its feel. View Deal

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $59, now $34.99 at Amazon

The Razer Basilisk X is a great entry into premium mice, offering high caliber wireless performance and plenty of customizability. Its optical sensor can reach a DPI of up to 16,000. This mouse has 6 programmable buttons, is Bluetooth compatible, uses mechanical switches and boasts a 450 hour battery life. View Deal

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless: was $109.99, now $99.99 at Corsair

This wireless gaming mouse from Corsair sports a lightweight, premium construction at just 79 grams, powerful proprietary slipstream technology with 2,000Hz hyper-polling, durable switches and an ergonomic fit. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming chair deals

AndaSeat Jungle: was $349.99, now $220.99 at AndaSeat

At $129 off, this well-built, comfortable chair is a great option for any gaming setup — offering firm, ergonomic cushioning for an ideal posture. View Deal

Razer Iskur: was $499, now $399.99 at Amazon

Razer's gaming chair offers an ergonomic lumbar support system, a luxurious multi-layer synthetic leather material, high density foam cushions and convenient 4D armrests (they're very adjustable). Best of all, it's $100 off. View Deal

Cooler Master Caliber X1: was $349, now $279 at Amazon

It seems like every PC gaming brand has its own chair, and Cooler Master has not skipped this party. With $70 off, this high quality chair offers great lumbar support, ergonomic stylings and a two-year warranty for an affordable price. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming headset deals

HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99, now $59.99 at Best Buy

With beastly 50mm drivers delivering a detailed, booming sound profile and a microphone with great clarity, alongside a $40 discount, HyperX Cloud Alpha is one of the best gaming headset deals available today. View Deal

Razer Kraken X: was $49.99, now $39.99 at Amazon

Enjoy 7.1 surround sound, a bendable cardioid microphone and premium aluminum frame construction in the cheapest headset on this list. View Deal