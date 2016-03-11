Blizzard Patches 'Diablo II' 16 Years After Release

Diablo III, and its subsequent Reaper of Souls expansion, is the latest title in the popular series, and it will receive patches for quite some time. However, the company recently released a new patch for its predecessor, Diablo II, which came out almost 16 years ago.
According to Blizzard, the main focus of the patch, version 1.14a, was to repair “system glitches on modern operating systems.” The company’s official PC requirements for the game, which was recently updated, now list the 64-bit versions of Windows 7, 8 and 10 as the recommended OS for the game (the minimum OS requirements are Windows Vista or XP).
The patch also introduced a new launcher for the game on OS X and made improvements to Blizzard’s “cheat-detection and hack-prevention” systems.
However, this doesn’t seem to be the final update for the game. The company stated that making Diablo II work on current systems is just the first step. The developers will continue to make more improvements to the game and release them at some point in the future.
“There is still a large Diablo II community around the world, and we thank you for continuing to play and slay with us,” said Blizzard at the end of its announcement.
You play Diablo III on a console?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!? People actually do this?
-Wolf sends
That's quite a longevity there. I remember loading up Diablo II on my Compaq laptop with an awesome 266MHz AMD K6-2, Trident 3D Graphics Accelerator, 32 MB of RAM (which I quickly had to expand to 96MB) and Windows 98. I used my only USB port for a second mouse, and added on an ethernet NIC with the PCMCIA slot. My non-active matrix 800x600 screen blazing away in oddly aliased glory.
You'd teleport into a new zone, and spam the attack buttons, because the monsters attacking you would load 20-30 seconds after you did, but that wouldn't stop them from attacking you! And the responsiveness over Battle.net was even better (sometimes you had a few minutes of running around, hoping you were still alive).
Ah, fond memories indeed.
No. But based on a quick Google search, it's another one of those creepy blood hound walking ogre dark games.