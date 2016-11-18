DirectX 12 Support, New Content Come To 'Civilization VI' With Fall Update

In case you missed it, Firaxis released its “Fall Update” for Civilization VI. Headlined by the addition of DirectX 12 support, it also includes new content, UI improvements, and overall fixes.

There is a catch to using DirectX 12, however, for Nvidia GPUs. The API only works on Maxwell-series cards or later. Regardless of your GPU allegiance, be sure to update to the latest drivers. Logitech ARX support is also available with the update, which means that you can get additional information from the game through the company’s app on your smartphone.

In terms of new content, there are two additional balanced maps available for four and six players. There’s also a new scenario called “Cavalry and Cannonades,” wherein the goal is to obtain the most territory. The combat-based scenario has reduced maintenance costs for units and doesn't have strategic resource requirements for building additional troops. At the beginning of the game, you have a larger army at your disposal as well as more technology milestones researched so you can focus on building the right soldiers for the fight. You’ll have 50 turns to complete the scenario.

The update also includes a plethora of updates such as the ability to rename cities and an additional “time defeat” if you fail to beat the game before the final year. (You can turn off this defeat if you disable the Score Victory setting.)



Barring any major issues, this will be the last major update we’ll see to Civilization VI for the next month or two. Based on the name of the update, however, we might be able to expect to get one of these larger patches on a regular basis over the next year. Check out our thoughts on an early build of the game we played before its release for more info on the game.

