The Core i9-10850K Could Cost $450, But We Don't Know If You Can Buy It

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Processor (Image credit: Amazon)

Digital Storm (via @momomo_us) has started to offer the Intel Core i9-10850K as an option for the company's custom built PCs. However, the question still remains whether the octa-core processor is an OEM-exclusive chip or not.

As you can tell, the Core i9-10850K wasn't part of Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S launch, and we only know about the processor's existence from previously leaked Geekbench 5 submissions. It now appears that Digital Storm has expelled all doubts of the Core i9-10850K's existence, though.

Like other Comet Lake-S processors before it, the Core i9-10850K is product of Intel's 14nm process node. The 10-core, 20-thread processor first surfaced with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 5.2 GHz boost clock. Digital Storm has the processor up with the same clock speeds. The company's specifications seemingly confirm our suspicion that the Core i9-10850K is nothing more than a Core i9-10900K with a 100 MHz slower base clock and without the Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) feature.

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Core i9 Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base Clock (GHz) TBMT 3.0 Clock (GHz) TVB Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) Graphics TDP (W) Pricing Core i9-10900K 10 / 20 3.7 5.2 5.3 20 Intel UHD Graphics 630 125 $488 - $499 Core i9-10900KF 10 / 20 3.7 5.2 5.3 20 N/A 125 $463 - $474 Core i9-10850K 10 / 20 3.6 5.2 ? 20 Intel UHD Graphics 630 ? Core i9-10900 10 / 20 2.8 5.2 5.2 20 Intel UHD Graphics 630 65 $439 - $449 Core i9-10900F 10 / 20 2.8 5.2 5.2 20 N/A 65 $422 - $423 Core i9-10900T 10 / 20 1.9 4.6 N/A 20 Intel UHD Graphics 630 35 $439

Despite the lower base clock and lack of TVB, the Core i9-10850K's performance appear to be right up the same alley as the Core i9-10900K in Geekbench 5. The majority of the Core i9-10850K's specifications are already out of the bag, except for the chip's TDP (thermal design power).

The current speculation is that the Core i9-10850K's entire conception is to bring a processor that's comparable to the Core i9-10900K's performance, but with lower cooling and power requirements. The Core i9-10900K is rated for 125W, but the Core i9-10850K's value is still unknown.

Intel Core i9-10850K (Image credit: Digital Storm)

Digital Storm doesn't explicitly expose the pricing for the Core i9-10850K. However, the company states that it costs $42 to upgrade to the Core i9-10900K. Here's where we'll need to speculate a little bit. We're unsure if Intel's pre-built partners get processors at a special price. For the sake of discussion, we'll just the Core i9-10900K's MSRP as a reference.

According to Intel, the Core i9-10900K's MSRP is between $488 and $499. Therefore, the Core i9-10850K could sell for $446 or $457, depending on which limit you're using for the calculation. Assuming that the Core i9-10850K isn't just aimed at OEMs, it's fair to say that the processor can retail for around $450. As it happens, this would also indicate that Intel's TVB feature costs $50.