Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB Now Only £254: Real Deals

We cover all PC essentials and fast storage is at the heart of every good performing computer. We found a great deal on a super-fast drive that's excellent for loading games or programs quickly or for saving /accessing data. The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB NVMe SSD is on sale at Amazon for just £254 — that's the lowest price this SSD has ever been.

The MP600 Pro is a Gen4 SSD with impressive sequential read/write speeds of up to 7,100/6,800 MB/s respectively. This particular model is also optimised for use in a Sony Playstation 5 and passes all the Sony PS5 performance requirements including the size of its incorporated heatsink.

With a massive 2TB of storage, this model is ideal for holding a good portion of your games library or for holding larger video files or content creation workloads. With fast read and write access, this SSD won't be the bottleneck on any system.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB: was £279, now £254 at Amazon

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB is optimised for adding to the storage of a PS5 console. It comes with an aluminium heatsink that makes it ideal for use in Sony's PlayStation 5. Because the PS5 has a very enclosed internal storage expansion slot, there is a possibility of thermal throttling. So a heatsink is the best option to help keep the heat to a minimum.