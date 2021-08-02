Cougar Introduces the Dust 2 Mini-ITX Case

Cougar has introduced the Dust 2 Mini-ITX case, which has been designed with a militaristic aesthetic and given special consideration towards its portability and dust-filtering capabilities (Cougar really highlights the second part in the case's name). The Dust 2 features three choices of colors (desert sand, iron gray and space silver), which change the appearance of the front and back aluminum paneling. There are quick releases for the side panel and a pair of handles on the top of the case make it easy to carry with you to your next LAN party.

Image 1 of 3 Cougar Dust 2 Iron Gray (Image credit: Cougar) Image 2 of 3 Cougar Dust 2 Desert Sand (Image credit: Cougar) Image 3 of 3 Cougar Dust 2 Space Silver (Image credit: Cougar)

The Dust 2 is a 175 mm x 299 mm x 403 mm (6.9 x 11.8 x 15.9-inch) chassis, not including the handles, making it a compact affair. It does seem expertly designed - the graphics card is actually separated from the motherboard by a riser cable (a PCIe 3.0 x16 cable is included in the case), and sits behind it rather than in front of it. This design choice serves the rest of the Dust 2's organization. It features enough space for a 280 mm radiator on the top of the case, or a couple of 140 mm fans to serve as exhaust outputs. Three separate compartments between the PSU, CPU and GPU help to alleviate temperature problems that could arise in such an enclosed space, especially considering how can fit it an up to 160 mm PSU and up to a 330 mm long, 60 mm high GPU.

Image 1 of 3 Cougar renderings of the effects on airflow of triple hardware compartments. (Image credit: Cougar) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Cougar) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Cougar)

Elsewhere on the case, we find the space for a pair of 2.5-inch drive bays, and a single 1x 3.5-inch bay (which when used, impedes installation of a radiator on the top of the case, so beware of this option). And for I/O, besides whatever your Mini-ITX motherboard of choice already offers, you can find a power button, a reset button, a 3.5mm front panel jack, one USB 3.1 Type-C port and one USB 3.0 Type-A port.

Cougar hasn't announced pricing, but some Chinese retailers are already listing the Cougar Dust 2 for the equivalent of $165 (€135).