CyberpowerPC's Wild Kinetic Series Case Features 18 Motorized Vents

Outlandish, eye-catching PC cases–especially motorized ones–are typically the kind of thing we'd expect from InWin at CES, or maybe from a Razer concept. But Cyberpower has stepped into that role this year with its Kinetic Series, a case that features 18 motorized triangular vents that react to internal temperatures, opening up to allow more airflow to your cool air-loving components.

Cyperpower tells us that the vents are controlled by 18 servos connected to a post and collar inside the chassis, similar to (but obviously more complicated than) how umbrellas work. The general idea is that the vents can stay mostly closed, dampening fan noise and keeping out more dust when temperatures are low, but start to open for more airflow when temps get steamier inside your case.

Unlike an umbrella, though, the vents on the case won't spend all their time just opened or closed, but can adjust in fine detail to "every single degree of temperature change," according to the press release. "It senses the environment and is constantly contracting and expanding to adapt to the situation with micro adjustments."

You'll also be able to adjust the temperature ranges that induce the movement of the vents. And small gaps between the vents and triangle cutouts at the top will mean there will always be some cool air available to the interior of the case, even if the vents are closed.

Of course, how appealing this all is going to be for many depends on how loud the servo motors and mechanism are. And because we haven't yet seen the case in person, that's impossible to say. The company did say it is still fine-tuning exactly how the motorized mechanism will work, but the way it moves will be the same in the final version.

Moving vents aside, it's obvious that Cyberpower was aiming for a modern art meets mid-century aesthetic look, melded with a functional design. Cyberpower's press release states the case was inspired by kinetic architecture, where parts of buildings are designed to move and change to adapt to a given purpose.

The mid-tower Kinetic Series case will be available in black or white, supports radiators up to 360 mm, up to seven 120mm fans (or five 140mm), and up to ATX motherboards.

As you might expect with a case that includes 18 moving parts, the Cyberpower Kinetic Series won't be a budget model; the company expects it to sell for a fairly reasonable $249. And if it catches your eye, you have some time to save up, as the company says the case will go on sale sometime in Q3 of this year.