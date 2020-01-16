Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Delayed From April to September

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red today announced that it's delayed its upcoming open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, from its original April release window to September 17.

The game was the darling of E3 2019, where we enjoyed a demo of Cyberpunk 2077, and CD Projekt red showed off two hours of gameplay footage. At the time it revealed that The Matrix and John Wick franchise lead Keanu Reeves had lent his likeness to an in-game character. Tthe announcements at E3 2019 easily made it one of the most-hyped titles of 2020.

Now it's been delayed. CD Projekt Red explained the situation in a statement on Twitter.

"We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done. Night City is massive--full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect," the tweet said.

This kind of thing happens, and even though being pushed from April to September might seem like a particularly long delay, it's not unheard of. The Last of Us Part 2, for example, was pushed from February to May so Naughty Dog could polish it up.

Games like Cyberpunk 2077 practically beg to be delayed, thanks to the sheer amount of content they offer. If the game's setting is to be believable, and if Reeves's likeness is to benefit the game rather than distracting from it, CD Projekt Red needs time.

The developer said we can expect "more regular updates on progress as we get closer to the new release date."

Hopefully, none of those updates mention another delay--we doubt the Internet can wait much longer to see cyberpunk Keanu.