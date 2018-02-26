Deepcool Reveals New Frameless Smart RGB Case Fans

Deepcool announced a new set of RGB fans that feature a frameless design and WiFi capabilities.

The new Deepcool MF120 fan set features three 120mm PWM fans with an all-aluminum skeleton frame that is designed to allow the double-layer blades to generate positive air pressure without obstruction from the fan structure. The fans also sport vibration-dampening technology, and they can spin anywhere from 500RPM to 2,200RPM with their fluid dynamic bearings.

The new fan kit’s RGB lighting (light bars that run along the inner sides of the aluminum frame) can be controlled by your smartphone – the included controller hub can be connected to a WiFi network and made accessible to your Apple or Android devices with a companion app. The software will allow you to change the colors (all 1.67 million of them) and customize the five built-in lighting effects (dynamic, static, breathing, comet, and fashion collision) for a total of 36 interchangeable lighting modes.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The controller itself appears to be compatible with a 2.5” drive bay mount, making it easy to mount to a variety of cases. The company didn’t specify whether or not the fans could be controlled via traditional PC software (and the screencaps of the software provided by the company are certainly from a smartphone), but the inclusion of a 4-pin “IN” port on the controller makes us hopeful that the Smart Fan approach is optional, not mandatory.

The new Deepcool MF120 frameless RGB smart fan kit will be available this April with an MSRP of $110.